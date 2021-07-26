Spain comfortably beat Japan with a great Ricky Rubio

Good debut for Spain at the Tokyo Olympics. Comfortable victory against the host team, Japan, with a final score of 77-88. Ricky Rubio He was the best of the Spanish and Pau Gasol he fulfilled his dream of playing the olympic appointment.

Spain broke the game in the second quarter, a quarter that closed with a brutal 2-22 run led by Rubio to go into the break 28-48 after making 58% of his field goals for 32% of the team led by Julius lamas.

Those of Scariolo they lived the entire second part of the income of that great partial and never had trouble on the scoreboard despite the fact that Japan came close to 9 points playing the final quarter. Control of the situation of the Spanish team, which begins the tournament by winning the theoretically weakest rival in the group.

Spectacular Ricky Rubio, as in the Olympic preparation. He added 20 points and 9 assists in 22 minutes (he was the Spaniard who played the most), made 8 of his 13 field goals and with him Spain was +27 on the scoreboard.

Excellent also the game of Victor Claver (13 points, 9 rebounds and no shooting failures), which took a step forward after the Olympic absence of Juancho Hernangómez.

Marc Gasol he scored 12 points and gave 4 assists, Alex Abrines, good news, he scored 11 points, Pau Gasol fulfilled his last Olympic dream debuting with 9 points and 4 rebounds in 14 minutes and the young Usman GarubaWaiting for the draft, he spent 15 minutes on the track.

Spain was above 50% in the field shot, the rebound worked well and it worked in defense, being its great but its collapse in the second half in the 3-point shot (3 of 16 after the break).

The best in Japan were their two NBA players: Hachimura Y Watanabe. The first had 20 points and the second added 19, to which he added 8 rebounds and 5 steals.