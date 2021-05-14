Spain closes the second day in Hong Kong with four medals

05/14/2021 at 6:18 PM CEST

Spain closed a sensational second day in the Track Cycling Nations Cup that takes place in Hong Kong (China) with the silver of Erik Martorell in the elimination and the bronzes of Tania Calvo (scratch), Juan Peralta (Kilometer) and Eukene Larrarte (elimination).

The Spanish expedition is emerging on the track of the Asian country. The four medals obtained in this second day, added to the silver obtained on Thursday, in the team speed test, already dress the national medal table with five metals.

Juan Peralta was the first of the Spanish to win the medal on the Chinese velodrome. After a qualifier in which he finished third, He agreed to a final in which he repeated a third place that earned him the bronze. His compatriot Ekain Jiménez also qualified for the final but finished sixth, off the podium.

Then it was Erik Martorell’s turn, who won the silver after a day in which he ended up exhausted. Before hanging the medal in the elimination test, he competed in the individual pursuit mode, in which he was fourth, and in the scratch, where he finished fifth.

Finally Tania Calvo and Eukene Larrate closed the list of nation medalists in the second round of the championship. The Alava won her first medal in the Nations Cup after asserting her speed in an even scratch that gave her third place.

For his part, Larrate stood out in an elimination to add the third bronze for Spain in the World Cup. Helena Casas was eliminated in the round of 16 of the speed test against the Italian Miriam Vece. This Saturday the third day of the championship will take place in Hong Kong, which will close this Sunday with a fourth and final round.