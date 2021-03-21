Spain closes the bridge and awaits Easter with the pressure to avoid the fourth wave

Perimetrated by communities to contain mobility between regions, Spain has closed a bridge that experts and administrations had marked as key in the calendar and are already waiting for Easter with the virus stabilized again, although in some regions, such as Catalonia, incidence continues to rise, which increases the pressure for the dreaded fourth wave.

Health will update the official figures this Monday, but the communities have published data this weekend that reveals that the incidence of the virusof both the positivity rate and the number of deaths, it has been slowed down slightly during the last few hours.

Nevertheless, the prudence, given the risk that Spain will be immersed in a fourth wave In the coming days or weeks, a situation in which the behavior during Holy Week and the vaccination rate will be decisive, experts warn.

A vaccination to which they will return this week – presumably on Wednesday – the AstraZeneca vials after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has endorsed its safety and efficacy and has confirmed that the thrombi that some people have suffered are not directly related to the administration of this vaccine.

Several groups of experts have worked in Spain throughout the weekend to study to which population groups it will be administered the AstraZeneca vaccine, and this Monday the Interterritorial Health Council will debate their proposals and approve, where appropriate, a document with the decisions they have adopted on the administration of those vials.

A vaccination also to which some organizations have asked to be incorporate as a priority people with Down syndrome over 40 years of age and young people with risk comorbidities.

Data by communities

The coronavirus does not give up and continues to rise, albeit moderately, in Catalonia, where in the last hours 1,207 infections and 15 more deaths have been reported, with the velocity of propagation at 1.05 (a hundredth more than Saturday), according to the data updated this Sunday by the Department of Health, which has specified that the risk of regrowth has also increased.

The number of hospitalized patients has rebounded in Catalonia and stands at 1,406 (52 more than on Saturday), and intensive care units have a high occupancy, with 410 seriously ill patients admitted (three more than the day before).

The new infections in the Madrid’s community They have fallen to 370 cases this Sunday compared to 686 positives on Saturday, and the deaths have also fallen from 15 to 12, but hospital pressure has risen slightly, standing at 1,546 compared to 1,494 covid patients in the plant on Saturday, and 404 are in intensive care units, two less.

At Basque Country 280 new cases have been recorded among the 6,119 tests carried out, so the positivity rate fell to 4.6% after two days above 5, according to data from the Department of Health, which has highlighted that the number of new infected has been the lowest this week.

The cases in Andalusia have dropped to 746, compared to 1,179 the day before, while the incidence stands at 121.98 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, according to the Andalusian Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA), which has reported two Covid deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the Valencian Community 54 new infections have been reported, a figure that is the lowest in eight months, and closes the week with 94% of its municipalities with a minimal risk level, since the incidence in the last fourteen days is below 25 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Castile and Leon has added 142 new cases and seven deaths, according to data provided by the Ministries of Health and Family and Equal Opportunities, which have also indicated that the number of active outbreaks has also decreased during this day.

Asturias has registered two deaths and 65 new infections in a day – Saturday – in which the positivity rate was reduced from 6.08 to 4.50%; and in EstremaduraAfter four days without registering any death, there have been two deaths.

In Galicia 107 new positives have been registered in 24 hours (54 less than the 161 in the last record), while the hospital pressure it has decreased slightly in critics, but has increased in hospitalizations in the ward.

Murcia has added two deaths in a day with 68 new infections; Aragon It has reported 108 new infections – less than the day before – and no deaths; and active cases of Covid-19 have dropped to 177 in La Rioja.

In Navarre 89 new positive cases have been registered, which also represents a slight decrease with respect to the hundred reported the previous day.

Yes cases have risen in Cantabria, where 54 new cases have been reported, where there is a greater number of hospitalized patients and where the cumulative incidence in the last two weeks has risen to 102 cases per one hundred thousand inhabitants.

And in Canary Islands there have been three deaths (one less than the day before) and 218 infections in the last 24 hours (19 less).