Spain closes its career in a very tight Group A against Slovakia

06/19/2021 at 7:12 PM CEST

Sport.es

La Fonteta will once again host this Sunday the Women’s Selection with the aim of passing the group stage of the EuroBasket Women. At 9:00 p.m. Spain will play against Slovakia in the match that will finally decide the Group A classification.

A very even group in which its four components arrive with options for the last day. The first assault will take place from 3:00 p.m. (Teledeporte) with Sweden-Belarus.

If Sweden is victorious, Lucas Mondelo’s team would be in first position (and it would avoid crossing the round of 16 on Monday 21) in the event that it subsequently surpasses Slovakia, which defeated (58-54) on Friday Belarus, executioner of Spain on the opening day with a basket in the last second of Bentley (51-53).

A good rival

The Slovak team lost to Sweden in their debut in the tournament (74-57), but recovered against Belarus in a tight duel which also allows you to depend on yourself to stay alive at this EuroBasket.

The interior Ivana Jakubcova has been the rival that has shown the best performance in the tournament. In the two games against Sweden and Belarus, the power forward scored 17 and 16 points and was also vital in the rebounding task. He is accompanied by the exteriors Nikola Dudasova and Miroslava Prazenicova, who are in charge of injecting rhythm into a team that enjoys playing running.

Slovakia is ranked 24th in the FIBA ​​world rankings. Since EuroBasket 2013, the Slovak team has not been able to reach the final phase of the championship. TOtime it crosses the path of a Spain who was reunited with his best version against Sweden

With Astou Ndour as a beacon, the National Team was once again a block. Now he wants to continue growing in a championship in which the accounts are simple.