Spain click against Italy and the pass will be played on the last day

The Spanish U21 team was left two points before Italy (0-0) on the second day of Group B of the European. It was not the best game of those of Luis de la Fuente, who were good in the game but sinned from lack of punch above and missed Brahim. La Rojita will play it on the last day against the Czech Republic, being able to be worth the tie to sneak into the quarterfinals of a competition they have won five times.

The U21s came to the second day of Group B of the European Championship after the convincing victory in the debut against Slovenia. The objective was to seal the classification to the quarter-finals in a mathematical way and incidentally leave Italy very touched, one of the great favorites of the competition. Paolo Nicolato’s men gave up two points in the first game against the Czech Republic and a defeat would leave them one and a half feet out of the competition. Something that would be a failure for the five-time U21 European champion.

Manu Garcia and Oscar Mingueza were the great novelties of Luis de la Fuente, who once again left on the bench to Riqui Puig. In fact, the Barça midfielder did not jump onto the pitch at any time. Yes, his teammate Mingueza did, who made his debut in the Under-21 after his great performance at Barcelona. For its part, Brahim Diaz He did not recover in time after suffering a strong stomp against Slovenia and started from the bench against Italy.

Spain missed Brahim

In fact, Spain missed throughout the match Brahim. Luis de la Fuente’s men once again showed good football, but without much success in the final meters. It was missing that player capable of doing something different and breaking lines. During the first half, Spain failed to disturb the goal defended by Marco Carnesecchi. Yes, Italy did it once, who had a very clear one after a shot from Frattesi that Álvaro deflected to the crossbar. With the tie on the scoreboard, it was time to break: Spain had the ball, but it was not capable of disturbing the Italians.

Something that did not change in the second 45 minutes. Luis de la Fuente put Pipa in and moved Mingueza to the center of the defense in order to achieve more verticality, but the script of the meeting continued the same. Spain kept trying to propose, but the Italians were content with the tie. More after the one signed this Saturday by the Czech Republic and Slovenia, a result that left Italy – with the draw against Spain – with options to get into the quarterfinals with a win on the last day.

Although the game was not being excessively entertaining, the Italians put the controversy in the absence of three minutes before the end of regulation time. Scamacca and Rovella they were expelled in a mess in which Mingueza was involved, who also saw the red card. The Italians add four expulsions in the first two games of the European. Seeing is believing. The clearest of the second half had it Handful, which was about to give the Spanish victory in injury time.

The Spanish team drew against Italy and It will be played in the last match against the Czech Republic. A draw can help Luis de la Fuente’s men to be in the quarterfinals, but this team wants first place. For its part, Italy will play it against Slovenia to be in the next phase of the European.