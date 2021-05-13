Spain clearly beats Austria and qualifies for the European Championship

05/13/2021 at 8:11 PM CEST

EFE

Spain won the ticket to play the next European Championship, scheduled for next summer in Serbia, Romania and Bulgaria, with a solvent victory over Austria 3-0, on the fourth day of the Pre-European Championship held in Graz (Austria).

The Spanish, led by Pascual Saurín, continued with the good game displayed against Norway in the previous day, where they did not receive any set against.

The Spanish dominated from the beginning a first set in which they were always ahead on the scoreboard. The attacker Maria Segura was one of the highlights in an opening set that ended with a block of Lucia Prol, which put the 25-17 in favor of Spain.

The second set started with Austria more intense in defense and concentrated, which established the 7-4 on the scoreboard for the Central Europeans. At that moment of the game, Pascual Saurín she had to ask for a time-out to reactivate her players.

The setter Maria Jose Corral and the attacker Ana Escamilla They entered to reverse the situation and it was. Spain reduced a maximum income of five points for the Austrians and closed the second set with a 25-21 favorable for the Spanish.

The third set began with small advantages for Spain that Austria knew how to mitigate quickly. Equality reigned during almost the entire third sleeve. Neither team could gain an advantage until with 22-22 on the scoreboard, Spain played a three-point run in a row to win the match and the third set 25-22.

The most prominent of the match were the Spanish María Segura and Carmen Unzué, with 22 and 11 goals scored respectively. Spain, which has already secured the second place that gives access to the European, will face Greece (Friday) and Norway (Saturday) in the two remaining days of the Pre-European.