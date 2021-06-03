Spain celebrates the suspension of US tariffs on Spanish products due to the digital rate

The decision of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), Katherine tai, to impose additional tariffs of 25% on a list of Spanish products, as well as the immediate suspension of its application for a period of 180 days.

The Government of Spain communicates that This announcement ends the Section 301 investigation procedure., lasting one year, on the taxes on digital services adopted by Austria, India, Italy, Spain, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

The report resulting from the investigations was published as early as January and concluded that lTaxes are unfairly directed at US digital companies and they would be causing damage to the economy of the United States, so recommended imposing additional tariffs on certain goods from these countries.

In March 2021, the USTR announced the commercial actions proposed in these six investigations, and undertook a public comment and hearing process, during which it collected hundreds of comments and held seven public hearings.

OECD

During the course of the investigation the Spanish Government has repeatedly indicated that the Tax on Certain Digital Services in Spain has been designed to be proportionate, neutral and non-discriminatory. In addition, its temporary nature is explicitly stated in the text of the law itself and it has been repeatedly pointed out that as soon as there is a multilateral agreement within the framework of the OECD, the process would begin to replace this tax with the global solution.

From the moment of publication, the Second Vice President and the Ministers of Industry, Trade and Tourism and Foreign Affairs, the European Union and Cooperation have maintained contacts with their counterparts to convey to the North American Government their disappointment over the possible imposition of measures and express the willingness to cooperate and work together to reach an agreement in the international tax negotiations taking place in the OECD.

Representatives of the Secretary of State for Trade have held several meetings and contacts with sectors that could be affected by the application of the measures and the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism met in Alicante with representatives of the footwear sector, one of the most affected sectors, to collect first-hand the problem, which was later transferred by letter to the US Trade representative.

The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism is pleased that lThe US has suspended the application of the tariffs and is confident that the suspension will be finalIn his visit to the OECD last week to inquire about the status of the negotiations, he was able to see first-hand how well they were going.

Eliminated 9 of the 36 starting games

He also receives with satisfaction that with Regarding the list that was submitted to a public hearing and that was published on March 26, 9 of the 36 items initially proposed have been eliminated, including some items of footwear, octopus, hats and caps, and a tariff line for glass items.

The announcement of the immediate suspension confirms that «The United States remains committed to reaching consensus on international tax issues through OECD processes, a commitment that the Spanish Government also shares ”, said the Minister.

Intellectual and Digital Property

Spain and the United States are working intensively within the OECD to agree on a global tax architecture that fairly taxes intellectual property (IP) and digital revenue. Full resolution is only possible in the context of a broader global agreement on international taxation.

