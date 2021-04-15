Spain causes the deforestation of 32,900 hectares of forest every year

04/15/2021 at 9:04 AM CEST

The international conservation entity WWF has presented a report in which it calculates that consumption in the European Union is responsible for 16 percent of imported tropical deforestation, that is, that generated by the demand for products that require the felling of trees outside of its borders. The third European country that causes the greatest impact is ours. Spain causes the deforestation of 32,900 hectares of tropical forests every year. The production and consumption of soybeans, palm oil and beef are the main articles that explain this situation.

The calculations are part of the WWF report ‘Increasing the pace: The continuing impact of EU consumption on nature’ that analyzes the impact of international trade on deforestation and that places Spain as the third country in the EU (behind Germany and Italy) with the largest area of ​​tropical deforestation generated through international trade.

Spain is followed by the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Belgium and Poland. The study reflects that These eight major economies are responsible for 80 percent of the deforestation generated in the EU through the importation and consumption of agricultural products linked to the destruction of ecosystems.

The EU is one of the world’s largest importers of tropical deforestation and associated emissions, second only to China, according to the report prepared by the organization, which states that the eight largest economies of the 27 were responsible for 80 percent of deforestation caused by the EU between 2005 and 2017.

Soy, palm oil and beef, culprits

The Report data is based on Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI). The latest available data, from 2017, indicates that the EU was the second largest importer of deforestation after China, with 16 percent of deforestation associated with international trade, for a total of 203,000 hectares and 116 million tons of CO2.

Between 2005 and 2017 the soybeans, palm oil, and beef They were the commodities imported into the EU that caused the greatest tropical deforestation, followed by wood products, cocoa and coffee.

Regarding Spain, WWF indicates that its imports of agricultural raw materials from the tropics have caused the destruction of 32,900 hectares of forests and other ecosystems per year.

Another of the NGO’s key findings is that European demand for these products is also causing the destruction of other non-forest ecosystems such as grasslands and wetlands. The report establishes clear links between EU consumption, particularly of soybeans and beef, and the conversion of grassland landscapes, such as “Hotspots for deforestation” the Cerrado in Brazil and the Chaco in Argentina and Paraguay.

Community law against ‘imported’ deforestation

The European Commission is currently preparing a proposal for new legislation to curb deforestation this spring, and in that context, WWF highlights the urgent need for the law to address the full footprint of EU consumption in the forests of the planet and other ecosystems, such as grasslands and wetlands.

In this context, the organization calls on the European Commission to use its study to present a solid and effective legislative proposal that allows to urgently and comprehensively address the EU footprint on forests and other ecosystems such as grasslands, savannas, and wetlands.

For the organization, this new law should prevent the importation into the European market of any product that has contributed to the destruction of nature, whether “legally” or illegally, or to human rights violations.

The NGO reports that it closely follows the legislative development of the EU to which it states that it is “fundamental” that the new law guarantees that products and raw materials that have contributed – or are at risk of contributing – to deforestation and / or conversion of other non-forest ecosystems, do not reach the EU market.

Along these lines, it also considers that said law should guarantee respect for human rights and introduce mandatory requirements that must be met by both companies and the financial sector, as well as guarantee the traceability of basic products and the transparency of the supply chain.

In particular, it insists on the importance of the EU strengthening its cooperation with producer countries to support global efforts to end deforestation, destruction of nature and human rights violations.

For WWF Spain’s conservation director, Enrique Segovia, around the world, deforestation and the conversion of ecosystems are fueling the climate and biodiversity crisis, destroying livelihoods and threatening health. “Right now, the EU is part of the problem, but with the right legislation we could be part of the solution,” he stressed.

Full report (in English):

https://wwfes.awsassets.panda.org/downloads/stepping_up___the_continuing_impact_of_eu_consumption_on_nature_worldwide_fullreport.pdf

