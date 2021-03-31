Spain can with the Czech Republic and is already in the quarterfinals

Dani gomez put in Spain as first of the group in the quarterfinals of the European Under-21. The Levante forward came out in the second half to resolve the match against Czech Republic, which closed the group stage, and confirm the presence of Luis de la Fuente’s men in the next round of the competition. There they will face the second of Group D, which will come from Portugal, Croatia, Switzerland or England.

The draw qualified the National Team for the next round, although they would depend on Italy not beating host Slovenia to do so as group winners. After 3-0 in the first match against the Balkans and drawing against the Azzurri team, the Red He had it in his hand and the three points allowed them to be first. In front, a Czechia whose options were only to win, but did not show signs of being able to do so at any point in the match.

The coach introduced four changes with respect to the team that drew in the controversial and hot match against Italy: those forced by sanction and injury to Mingueza and Zubimendi and those of Cucurella and Miranda. Pipa, Pedrosa, Moncayola and Barrenetxea were the novelties, with the realistic player as the greatest danger of the Spanish.

The encounter began with dominance of our own, although without excessive danger. The occasions came with a dropper, but Spain warned with Moncayola and Manu Garcia as protagonists. Puado did not take advantage of a good ball in the area afterwards, he looked for the gap, but he got messy and they ended up stealing the ball. In his next appearance in the penalty zone, he put the goal on a plate to Barrenetxea, who failed to push the ball into the small area.

As the minutes passed, he began to lose control of the ball. It became increasingly difficult to get closer to the goal and it was the Czechs who gave the greatest sense of danger. De la Fuente did not like what he saw on the lawn or the news that reached him from Maribor, where Italy It was already winning 3-0, relegating Spain to second place.

Already in the second half, La Rojita began to approach with greater danger in the first minutes. The Spaniards were looking for the first and Barrenetxea He warned again, although this time with a timid shot that caught the goal without problems. Nor could he take advantage of the next one, in which the defense anticipated a distant pass into space. Later, Jedlicka would do the stretch of the night to leave without a goal to Moncayola, that a left-footed shot was taken from outside the area that went to the same squad.

The Czech team returned to recover, which also had options to get into the next phase, although they did not threaten Álvaro’s goal. When it seemed that Spain was collapsing again, De la Fuente put Dani gomez, which took four minutes to connect with Barrenetxea to put the first. The Real player started from the right, he put the ball low to Levante, who scored at will.

The National Team was again first, which closed the game on the fast track, again with granota as the protagonist. The forward sentenced minutes later with a real goal. Manu Garcia He put a pumped ball behind the defense, Gómez let the ball dribble and shot through the short post.

From there, Spain left no options for the Czechs and certified their presence in the quarterfinals. There they await a rival, who will leave group D, in which the four have options to qualify. Portugal, Croatia, Switzerland or England they will be the next stumbling block for the U-21 in this European Championship, which is held until May. Once the course is over, the final phase of the tournament will be played, in which La Rojita will seek to revalidate the title.