Spain can enter almost 50 million if it wins the Eurocup

The Federation (RFEF) can enter 50 million euros if Spain wins the Eurocup. To the 34 million that UEFA will pay the champion of the continental tournament, we must add the sponsorship bonuses that are reflected in the contracts. A manna for the RFEF, which in the past year showed losses of just over four million as a consequence of the effect of the pandemic.

The Euro will distribute prizes totaling 317 million among the 24 teams participating in the tournament, which means an increase of more than 15 million compared to France-2016. For playing the group stage each country will receive a fixed of 9.25 million euros, to which he will add 1.5 for each victory and 750,000 euros for the tie.

The captains of Spain, Busquets and Jordi Alba, have already closed with the president of the Federation, Luis Rubiales, the prizes that the players will receive for playing the Eurocup. The quantities offered in Russia-2018 have been frozen and the tradition of the jewel-watch has ended received by players who participated in the final phase of a tournament, which meant an extra cost of between half a million and six hundred thousand euros for the RFEF.

There will be no prizes for winning or drawing in the playoffs. The teams that go to the eighth will receive a fixed amount of 2 million euros, those that go to the quarterfinals 3.25 and those that reach the semifinals, five million more. The champion will pocket 10 million for the title and the runner-up will receive seven. All amounts are cumulative, so they will increase as victories are added and elimination rounds pass.