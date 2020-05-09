The high representative inForeign policyof the European Union, Josep Borrell, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, Arancha González Laya, have defended the new instruments developed by the European Union to combat the crisis caused by the coronavirus, although the European diplomat recognized that it could have been acted more quickly.

“We would have done the same, but faster.From the commission’s point of view we could have done more coordination. We should not self-flagellate them, “said Borrell, accompanied by the minister, at the digital forum ‘The European Momentum. The Union is Strength’ held this Saturday.

For her part, the minister has focused her speech on one key word: “Resilience. We have a hard time investing in being stronger. We need to better prepare ourselves for extreme risks. This pandemic will not be the only nor the last. Humility and resilience, “he reiterated.

“You need to integrate your leadership and the response to the crisis will set the tone. This is the lesson that we can apply in Spain: if we are able to buildconsensusthat allow us to defend a stronger Europe or we are going to become an appendix of the European Union, “he added.

Much of the forum was devoted to the discrepancies between the countries of northern and southern Europe on how to address a common response. In this sense, and as Borrell himself recognized, there is still a considerable distance. “We are already in tune,in a coordination of skills. As far as the economic crisis is concerned, we are far from the appropriate response. The future of Europe is going to be played there, “he said.

In this situation, Minister Laya has transmitted another concept, that of“solidarity without charity”, which has taken the opportunity to call on the countries of northern Europe, starting with Germany and, in particular, the Netherlands, to maintain the current coordinated response. “This is interest. Own and common,” he said.

The minister has defended that “the response to this need for solidarity has been unprecedented” and has highlighted the importance of new instruments in the “arsenal” of the EU to alleviate the impact of the crisis, “as guarantees or reinsurance of employment” . “If we are not supportive,” he added, “it will affect each of us individually. How will it turn outGermanyof this crisis without the EU internal market, if half of Europe is not going to function fully? “

Similarly, Borrell has spoken, who has adapted his message to express his regret at the populisms that try to affect the integrity of the EU, taking advantage of the crisis. “I was very sad to see images ofburned european flagss “, he stated before recalling that” it took the ECB only three days to say “whatever it takes”, compared to the three years it took at the time of the great recession of 2008.

“The commission has launched a credit program, which is cooking. Populisms thrive on this type of crisis,” he lamented before concluding, calling for caution in light of the changes that the future brings. “Nothing is written. Everything will depend on the decisions made. Solidarity and mutual interest. With what we have now, much can be done,” he estimated in a reflection on a crisis that he compared with the attacks of September 11, 2001.

“This is going to profoundly change many things. Tomorrow we are not going to say‘This is over’“Borrell said, who nonetheless asked for calm in the face of calls to reform the treaties.” We have to start with what is already there, “he added.

