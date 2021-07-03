Spain breaks the curse of penalties to reach the semifinals!

07/02/2021

On at 22:01 CEST

Jordi Gil – Saint Petersburg (Special Envoy)

Spain had missed the last five penalties taken. The sixth, from Busquets to start the batch, went to the post and could smell the elimination against Switzerland. However, Luis Enrique’s Red always believes. It’s bomb-proof. Unai Simón stopped two penalties and Oyarzabal scored the last one to lead the national team to the semifinals of the Eurocup in 2021.

SUI

ESP

Swiss

Sommer, Widmer (Mbabu, 101 ‘), Elvedi, Akanji, Rodríguez, Zuber (Fassnacht, 90 + 1’), Zakaria (Schar, 101 ‘), Freuler, Shaqiri (Sow, 80’), Embolo (Vargas, 22 ‘ ) and Seferovic (Gavranovic, 80 ‘)

Spain

Unai Simón, Azpilicueta, Pau Torres (Thiago, 112 ‘), Laporte, Alba, Busquets, Koke (Marcos Llorente, 90 + 1’), Pedri (Rodri, 119 ‘), Ferran Torres (Oyarzabal, 90’), Morata ( Gerard Moreno, 54 ‘) and Sarabia (Dani Olmo, 45’)

Goals

0-1, Jordi Alba (7 ‘); 1-1, Shaqiri (68 ‘). Penalties: Switzerland, 1 – Spain, 3 Busquets, on the stick; 1-0, Gravranovic; 1-1, Dani Olmo; Unai Simón for Schar; Sommer stops Rodri; Unai Simon stops Akanji; 1-2, Gerard Moreno; Vargas throws high; 1-3, Oyarzabal

Referee

Michel Oliver (English). TA: Widmer (66 ‘) / Laporte (93’), Gavranovic (120 ‘) TR: Freuler (76’)

Incidents

Saint Petesburg Stadium, 25,000 spectators

Luis Enrique was faithful to his philosophy of always introducing some nuance in the eleven and on this occasion he returned to the two left-handed centrals, placing Laporte and Pau Torres in substitution of Eric Garcia, while Alba returned to the left-handed side for Gayà. The Blaugrana winger once again showed that offensively he contributes a plus to the national team and very soon he opened the can. It was in a corner forced by Ferran Torres and destined for Laporte, who did not arrive and Alba, from the edge of the area, shot with the fortune of a rebound in Zakaria that brought the ball meekly into goal.

Spain managed to advance early and played without haste, although not without giving up the attack. Ferran Torres was the most incisive player, when he was on the right, while Pedri and Busquets dominated the medullary, with the help of Koke’s engine.

Spain vs Switzerland: Jordi Alba opened the scoring against Switzerland | MEDIASET

Switzerland, for its part, suffered to string together plays due to the advanced pressure of Spain and was left without an important resource due to the injury of the speedy Embolo. A high header from Akanji was his first approach., although little by little he got closer to the area and forced several corners on the side of Sarabia and Alba. The quality of Shaqiri putting the ball it was a very serious threat.

Shaqiri Tables

Luis Enrique reacted to the break giving entrance to Dani Olmo for a Sarabia that when it is not inspired, it does not have the same degree of intensity that, for example, the egarense can offer. The Leipzig player soon made his mark by testing hand-to-hand and giving oxygen on the left, although Switzerland was gradually cutting ground.

Based on corners and long balls, the Helvetians approached with a Shaqiri wanting to mess it up as seen in his Olympic goal attempt. Zakaria, with a header, and Freuler warned before the tying goal. Laporte collided with Pau Torres in a recovery, Freuler took the ball and gave it to Shaquiri who crossed the ball with quality to score.

Spain had a few moments of doubts after the equalized until it returned to catch the pulse after a rigorous expulsion to Frueler. The Swiss entered Gerard Moreno with force and, although he touched the ball, the referee interpreted that it was with excessive force and showed him the direct red.

Great Unai Simon

The national team had no ideas to break the Swiss wall before reach the end of regulation time and another overtime was played. The overtime break went well and Sommer came out to save his team. After a first shot at point-blank range by Gerard Moreno to center Alba, the Swiss goal put out a great hand to a whiplash from L’Hospitalet and he was again decisive against Gerard Moreno and Oyarzabal, who had entered through Ferran Torres.ç

Sommer and the defense continued to take it all out in the second half of overtime. Lucho sought more imagination with Thiago, he risked but the tie was maintained until the outcome of the penalties. The batch could not start worse with the failure of Busquets and Gavranic’s goal. but Unai Simón was huge and Oyarzabal scored the decisive one to place Spain in the semifinals of the European Championship.