Spain begins to issue the EU digital COVID Certificate

Share

Tweet

Share

Share

E-mail

Spain has started to broadcast the EU Digital COVID Certificate to all citizens who reside in our country and request it. In this way, it becomes one of the first European countries capable of issuing and recognizing this Certificate. Thus, it is brought forward more than 20 days to the moment in which it will be mandatory, set for next July 1, which is the date set by the European Regulation for the birth of the right of citizens and the obligation of the States.

It will be done progressively and in a trial period throughout the month of June although the certificates that are issued will be valid from the first moment. This week, most of the autonomous communities will begin to issue digital certificates to prove some of the conditions, mainly having received the vaccine or having recovered from the disease.

In the coming days and weeks, the autonomous communities will offer more and more functionalities of said Certificate with the aim that on July 1, all of them can issue electronic and face-to-face certificates that certify the three circumstances: vaccination, recovery and negative result of diagnostic tests.

Also any citizen who requests it at the electronic headquarters of the Ministry of Health, You can prove that you have been vaccinated or that you have overcome the disease.

Safe and free

The EU Digital COVID Certificate is totally free and it can be obtained both in electronic and paper format. In both cases, each certificate generates a QR code that makes it easy to read.

It is straightforward and interoperable across the EU and should be fully implemented by July 1. Accredits that a person has been vaccinated, has overcome the disease, or has a negative diagnostic test. It is totally safe and respects privacy. In fact, lthe data remains in the certificate and they are not stored or retained when a Certificate is verified in another Member State.

Without this Certificate you can travel within the EU meeting the health requirements, but the process of entering the country will be slower and additional measures may be established, such as tests and quarantines.

New rules to enter Spain

It should be noted that they have also entered into force the new rules that regulate the health requirements that all travelers entering Spain must meet. All people vaccinated with a complete schedule may enter our country regardless of their place of origin, proving said vaccination if they come from a country or zone at risk.

The accepted vaccines are those of the EMA and WHO and at least 14 days must have elapsed since the complete guideline has been received.

In addition, all people who travel to Spain from a European country of the Schengen Area, may do so if they prove: having been vaccinated against COVID-19, having a negative diagnostic test, also including antigen tests for the first time or having had the disease in the last six months and having recovered from it.

Spain also accepts that travelers from another EU country prove any of these three circumstances (vaccination, negative test or recovery) by means of the EU Digital COVID Certificate issued by any European country. With this Certificate, travelers will be able to enter Spain in a more agile and simple way, and avoiding waiting and additional controls.