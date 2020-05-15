Spain began this Friday to control the arrival of people from abroad at its airports, taking their temperature and ordering them to 14 days of quarantine, to avoid a coronavirus outbreak that left 138 dead in the last 24 hours.

The remission of the epidemic allows around half of the 47 million Spaniards to enjoy a more relaxed confinement since Monday, with open bar terraces and permitted family gatherings, which the Ministry of Health could expand this Friday in other regions.

Among these lagging areas are the two most important cities, Madrid and Barcelona, ​​whose respective regional governments demanded the lifting of some restrictions.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, this Friday there were 138 new deaths from coronavirus, one of the lowest figures in recent weeks. The total number of deaths stands at 27,459 people and the diagnosed cases exceeded 230,000.

64% of these new deceased occurred in the regions of Madrid and Catalonia, where Barcelona is located.

“The risk of regrowth exists” and it is in some parts of the territory “very important,” warned the director of health emergencies, Dr. Fernando Simón.

Spain, one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, applied since mid-March one of the strictest confinements in Europe that will be cautiously and phased up until the end of June, during which time interregional travel will be prohibited.

To avoid “inconsistencies” in this process and possible outbreaks from abroad, the authorities have imposed 14 days of quarantine on Friday for passengers arriving from abroad, who can only go out into the street with a mask for essential activities.

In addition, the government authorized five entry airports for international travelers (Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Mallorca, Gran Canaria and Malaga) and eight ports.

Images released by the Spanish government showed how temperature controls were carried out on travelers at the Madrid-Barajas airport and they were made to fill out a form.

According to the radio station Cadena Ser, the Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, the authorities ask passengers “where they will be, either residing or staying (…) and a contact number in order to be located” .

His ministry also extended this Friday until June 15 the prohibition of entry into Spanish territory of all foreigners who do not go to their habitual place of residence, with the exception of cross-border workers, health and diplomatic personnel or transporters.