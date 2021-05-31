Spain begins the reconquest of Europe

Spain begins the defense of the title in the final phase of the European Under-21 Championship that takes place in Hungary and Slovenia. The national team faces Croatia (6:00 p.m. / Four) in Maribor in the quarterfinals of the tournament in which he seeks to reign after his Homeric victory in the disputed in San Marino and Italy in 2019. Spain wants to make history again with the help of Luis de la Fuente. Mimbres has for it.

Spain appears in the final phase of the tournament after finishing as leader of group B in the group phase played a few months ago. The pandemic forced a change in the tournament schedule and now Luis de la Fuente’s team will have to face Croatia in the quarterfinals of this atypical tournament. In case of victory, Spain The winner of the other quarterfinal match between Portugal and Italy would be measured in the semifinals on June 3. Netherlands-France and Denmark-Germany it will be the other quarterfinal matches.

But the first thing is Croatia. For this reason, Luis de la Fuente will bet on his eleven gala in a match that the under-21s arrive in strange circumstances after Moncayola’s positive for coronavirus that forced the group to train in groups in recent days. Antonio Blanco, a footballer who has impressed under Zidane in recent months, replaced him in the squad but is not expected to start.

Bryan and Brahim lead Spain

Bryan gil, who missed the last matches of the group stage for being with the senior team and Brahim Díaz are called to lead Spain in this European Under-21 Championship. Everything indicates that both will start in an eleven where the presence of players such as Mingueza, Gonzalo Villar, Sancet and Cucurella was expected. Fer Niño and Javi Puado will play the position at the top of the attack against a Croatia that will have three players called up for Euro 2020, Bradaric, Luka Ivanusec and Josko Gvardiol.