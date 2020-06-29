La Gomera has been for many years the most isolated island in the Canary archipelago. It was, in fact, the last to have its own airport (it was not inaugurated until 1999), until then, the main access was through a ferry that left from the port of Los Cristianos (Tenerife). These difficult communications and its rugged orography forced its population to devise its own communication system, the famous whistle of La Gomera, a Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage. They also led the inhabitants of the rest of the islands to popularize the jokes of Gomeras a few decades ago (the Canarian equivalent to those made on the peninsula about the inhabitants of Lepe).

Things have changed. This relative isolation has been, in fact, one of the reasons that motivated the Ministry of Economy, through the Secretary of State for Digitization and Artificial Intelligence, to choose this Canary Island of just 22,000 inhabitants to test the effectiveness of the app. of control of contagions of the coronavirus, which works with bluetooth and whose test begins this Monday, June 29.

To do this, the central government, together with that of the Canary Islands and local Gomeran administrations, intends to reproduce a fictional regrowth over the next three weeks to see how it responds well and whether it is feasible to extend it to the rest of the state. The aspiration, according to sources from the Secretary of State, is to achieve 3,000 downloads. Once these citizens carry their app on their mobile, the pilot will generate 300 false positives among them to measure their effectiveness of the application, which works with a bluetooth system. The activation of those 300 fictitious positives should cause that within the group of citizens with the app, a small percentage receive an alert for having been close to a person infected. Then you should contact the health authorities according to the protocol provided by the Canary Islands Government. Indra is the company that has been commissioned to develop the app and the pilot project thanks to a contract that amounts to 330,000 euros. The application will be open source and part of the work has already been done from Switzerland by a team led by the Spanish engineer Carmela Troncoso.

The trial of this app, already completed and delivered to both Google and Apple for later inclusion in their respective stores, will be carried out in three different phases that will last until the end of the month. The first of them will consist of making it known among the local population through various information campaigns with posters and in local media. This Monday the details of the program will be released. The political presentation ceremony will be held tomorrow Tuesday.

“La Gomera is a benchmark, and the proposal that our island has been chosen is extremely positive, although there is much that they do not want to see it like this.” The speaker is Casimiro Curbelo, the powerful president of the Island Council and spokesman for the Socialist Group Gomera in the regional Parliament. This formation is part of the so-called flower pact that governs the islands together with PSOE, Nueva Canarias and Sí Podemos. “A German man who has been living here for a long time told me that it was very rare the day that La Gomera was not mentioned on German television.” Chancellor Angela Merkel has been a regular visitor to the island in recent years.

Spain has acted more slowly than other countries in developing this application. Germany has over 12 million downloads of its application just one week after its launch. Like Germany but with fewer downloads are countries such as Italy, France, Switzerland, Denmark or Latvia. One of the Spanish objectives was interoperability between apps and countries. In the end, most countries have opted for a decentralized model, so that the operation of applications beyond borders is almost guaranteed. The only great European country that, at the moment, insists on a different option to the one proposed by Apple and Google is France.

Bell

The information campaign will be necessary. Jaime, a 19-year-old taxi driver (without a mask, by the way), claims not to have heard of this pilot test. Like Francisco and Marcial, two retirees who spend the afternoon on a bench near the Torre de Colón, in the center of San Sebastián de La Gomera. They are also reported. Francisco, 32, a hotel receptionist, knows the future of the app and even the approximate number of downloads expected.

Casimiro Curbelo takes his chest out of the administration of the Cabildo during the confinement, a factor that, in his opinion, has facilitated the choice of the island. “Citizens have acted in a highly responsible way, we took pioneering measures in the Canary Islands and Spain, such as anticipating the purchase of masks or control measures in nursing homes,” he says. “La Gomera has been a leader on its own merits, for the exemplary behavior of its citizens, and the Government has made a bet: before we did not have as much presence, things are changing.”

Also in regards to the jokes about Gomeras. “The pejorative tone of yesteryear has been banished,” says the island president. “Because we Gomeras have given extensive samples of our tenacity and our ability to undertake”.

