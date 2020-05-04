The “new normal” in Spain 2:50

. – Spanish authorities are conducting coronavirus tests on travelers going to one of the Balearic Islands, Formentera, which has entered “phase one” of the de-escalation measures presented by the government last week.

Spain implemented one of the strictest containment plans in Europe, but now with some restrictions starting to ease, four of the country’s islands, three in the Canary Islands (La Gomera, La Graciosa and El Hierro) and Formentera in the Balearic Islands are moving to a more advanced “phase 1”.

This will allow:

Greater relaxation of movement restrictions

Fewer business restrictions

Meetings of up to 10 people at a recommended distance

Up to 15 people in wakes in open spaces, or 10 indoors

These four islands will see less restrictions before because “they have not had any new cases in many days and very few, if any, new infections,” the country’s director for health emergencies, Fernando Simón, said on Sunday.

Travelers who took the ferry from the island of Ibiza to Formentera underwent a “rapid antibody test” to determine if they had been in contact with the virus. A CNN team that made the trip on the ferry this Monday morning underwent the mandatory test, along with all the other passengers.

Spain is testing all those who travel to the “phase 1” islands and only residents and essential workers can make the trip.

The tests are one of the measures implemented by the central government in Madrid to prevent new infections and are expected to be carried out every day, said a spokesman for the Ibiza health department.

Travelers who test positive will be detained and asked to perform a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test to verify if they currently have the virus or have had it in the past.

After seven weeks of strict confinement since the state of emergency was declared across the country on March 14, the transition process in Spain will be gradual and asymmetrical, and will be decided by the government in conjunction with the country’s 17 regions.

Most of Spain enters “Phase 0” this Monday, with only limited openings for some small companies. Throughout Spain, face masks will be mandatory on public transport starting today.

