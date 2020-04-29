The return to the ‘new normal’, as several governments have called it, will be phased in phases from 0 to 3, currently they are at zero.

Spanish President Pedro Sánchez announced on Tuesday the new processes for the phased implementation of deconfinition measures, which will not be given for specific dates, but according to the progress of the disease.

The de-escalation will last approximately six to eight weeks, depending on the conditions in which each province and island is found. They will consider phases 0,1,2 and 3, which will last at least two weeks, during which it will be evaluated if the measures have had effective results to stop the contagion.

The use of face masks will be mandatory in the future, until the vaccine can be placed among the citizens, to increase protection and reduce the number of infections in the country.

In phase zero -which they are now in- they started with some measures such as the departure of the children and the permits to exercise by adults, which will apply on May 2.

During phase one citizens will be able to open small businesses that have dimensions to maintain distance, except those found in shopping malls. The terraces of bars or restaurants can be kept at 40 percent but they cannot enter inside.

Professionals will be able to train, with medical care and spaces such as churches will be able to open but with low-capacity entry permits for each celebration, as well as funeral homes.

When going to phase two, a third of the capacity of the restaurants and bars will be allowed inside, schools will be opened for children under the age of six that their parents cannot take care of at home, meanwhile distance education will be privileged in the rest of the ages.

The maximum number of people in an outdoor event will be a maximum of 400 people and religious celebrations in churches, centers and cathedrals they can only be carried out with half their capacity.

Until the third phase, people can go to another province, but only to those who are also in phase three, otherwise their income will be restricted and the businesses, while they can achieve social distancing measures, will be able to open to 50 percent.

Remote work will be privileged, in the companies that have been possible until now, until the month of June and the benefits for workers who have temporarily lost their jobs will be increased until after phase three is passed and the “new normal” is reached, as several governments have called it.

The president warned that in case of seeing increases in contagion may reverse phases and impose new regulations and each advance will be verified on a provincial basis to benefit the health of citizens.