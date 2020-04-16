In the midst of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Spain faces the precarious situation of the most vulnerable sectors of the population due to the economic slowdown: children, the elderly and the unemployed with difficulties in buying food or paying rent

EFE –

According to data from the European Network to Combat Poverty and Social Exclusion, around 10 million people would be in a situation of poverty in Spain, approximately 21.5 percent of the country’s total population, and that number could increase due to the economic consequences of the pandemic.

Although the Spanish Government announced several social measures in March, such as the cessation of evictions in cities like Madrid or Barcelona or the mobilization of 200,000 million euros to protect the economy, many people who lost their jobs due to the economic slowdown increasingly have problems, since some sectors do not meet the requirements to access official subsidies.

In this context, organizations such as the Spanish Federation of Food Banks (FESBAL), together with the bank “La Caixa”, have announced a new campaign, called “No home without food”, which seeks donations of basic products to distribute food to the most vulnerable groups.

In some cities such as Madrid, they are “receiving 450 calls a day from people who have nothing to eat,” explains Ángel Franco, FESBAL’s communication director, adding that if they had served “just over a million people so far, We estimate that in the coming months we will serve more than a million and a half. ”

The initiative has the support of food product manufacturers or restaurant chains.

RED CROSS ACTIVATES NEW AID PLANS

The Red Cross has also activated new protection devices against the increase of vulnerable people, such as the “Respond” initiative, which aims to provide assistance to 1.3 million people. To do this, the organization has increased its number of volunteers, whose current number is around 30,000, more than double the usual.

Olga Díaz, deputy director of social intervention of the Red Cross, explains to Efe that the main objective is “to cover the basic needs of food, hygiene, home cleaning, medicines”, which represent “85% of the calls we receive”.

To achieve this, the Red Cross has “quintupled the daily aid demands” and has modified its protocols, for example, the delivery of medicines to the home or the help to make the purchase that, in the case of families “who cannot assume the cost “, is corrected by the organization itself.

The organization cooperates with the National Confederation of Driving Schools (CNAE) to help with the delivery of food at home and also with the Council of Pharmacists, which helps in preparing batches of medicines for shipment to chronically ill or at-risk patients.

Other measures adopted are the injection of 1.5 million euros in the region of Catalonia (northeast) to buy food due to the increase in demand, which the association estimates at 25%, or that health and safety personnel always have a free coffee in cities like Ceuta (south).

THE CHILDREN, THE MOST DAMAGED

Children are one of the most vulnerable sectors of the population, since they are the ones that suffer the most from economic precariousness and school backwardness with the closure of centers if they do not have the technological tools to follow the virtual formal course.

“We have two lines open. One is to print the homework at the Red Cross headquarters and send it home,” he explains to Efe Díaz, who adds that the organization also provides “virtual educational support through tablets” so that no student loses the course.

The Save the Children organization, for its part, has created the “By your side” emergency initiative, focused on helping “poor workers”, most of them “single mothers with sons or daughters in their care, as well as workers whose income is not enough, “Silvia Ibarra, of that NGO, points out to Efe.

Ibarra stresses that Save the Children is “giving families access to basic food when many have lost income”, in addition to providing “school reinforcement for children, such as Internet access and tools such as tablets to continue their education online and do not get off the hook. ”

The organization also offers these days individualized psychotherapeutic attention, given by professionals, to alleviate the effects of isolation and attend to the “emotional well-being of minors”.