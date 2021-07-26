Spain beats Japan at Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games

The beginnings are never easy, but in a tournament as condensed and demanding as the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021, can be lethal. Aware of this, the Spanish players jumped onto the field aware of the need to show a high level of play and not limit themselves to winning the game against an affordable rival, but to do so demanding the maximum. The bright moments alternated with moments in which too many turnovers were incurred, although the big problem was the bad percentages in the outside shot. Despite this, the team made clear its enormous motivation and more than enough weapons to make history, beating Japan by 88-77.

There are inexhaustible resources to hurt opponents and Scariolo’s chosen quintet was as dazzling on paper as it was on court. Ricky Rubio He led the team with great solidity and Marc Gasol delivered from the header and attacked the low post with greater efficiency and recurrence than usual in recent times. A comfortable advantage was acquired and the defense was fierce, forcing a Rui Hachimura who was not comfortable. The Japanese have good arguments and were hooked on the match, reaching an electronic tie in the middle of the second quarter. There was a time-out that changed everything and unleashed the perfect storm for the team, with an amazing set that brought the game into halftime with a 20-point lead.

Once the gap was achieved, there was no place to relax since as soon as the piston was lowered a little the Japanese managed to get in. Pau Gasol He offered great energy from the bench and was very concerned about mentoring players like Usman Garuba, in need of finding his place on the court. The defensive level continued to be positive and a possible reaction from the Japanese team was neutralized, to end up winning and acquiring a remarkable confidence in the face of what is to come. Argentina and Slovenia will demand more to successfully reach the quarterfinals of the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games and prolong the dream of this family.