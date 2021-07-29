Spain beats Argentina at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games

Totally recognizable virtues in the history of the Spanish basketball team which have been noticed in this second match of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021. Commanded by a Ricky Rubio Supernatural in the direction and supernatural in the outside launch, the Family confirms their place in the quarter-finals and will fight to be first in a dizzying confrontation against Slovenia. The Mas Nou base was very accompanied by an immeasurable Pau Gasol from the bench, that next to Willy Hernangómez, made forget the bad encounter of Marc Gasol. Things worked very well on the perimeter, to sentence an Argentina lack of arguments beyond Facundo Campazzo and Nicolás Laprovittola. The end result was 81 – 71.

There was an electric start to the game by the South Americans, who raised lines in defense and made it extremely difficult for Spain to circulate the ball. Every time Marc received, there was suffocating pressure and the lost balls of Spain allowed the Argentines to acquire a great advantage. However, Ricky’s 3-pointers and Rudy’s defense, as well as the Spanish team’s refreshment from the bench, shook up the game and slowly but surely changed the trend. The break was reached with a comfortable advantage for the national team, with 6 points, but above all, a very encouraging feeling of dominance for the remainder of the tournament.

Slovenia and Spain will battle for a key first place at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games

Sergi Llull contributed a lot of annotation and Victor Claver was very efficient in defense and rebound. The team is fueling, and even on a very bad day for Marc, they have managed to carry out a capital duel in the medal aspirations. The accounts are clear; Argentina only aspires to pass as third in the group, but it is almost impossible, while Slovenia and Spain will be measured by the privileged condition of being first in the group. Whoever succeeds will be seeded, and who will not have to do numbers to see if he is the best second, something that seems almost impossible considering that the United States will be second, if everything goes as expected.