Spain beat Slovakia and finishes second in the group

06/20/2021 at 10:57 PM CEST

Spain achieved a resounding victory in the final match of the first phase in Group A, clearly defeating Slovakia (93-61), which allows him to finish as second in the group, although he will not be able to avoid the round of 16 against Montenegro. Cristina Ouvina, with 17 points, was the best Spanish.

Spain, 93

(21 + 18 + 25 + 29): Gil (11), Ndour (10), Ouvina (17), Palau (0), Quevedo (8) – starting five-, Carrera (0), Casas (4), Domínguez (14), Ginzo (9), Rodríguez (9), Cazorla (10), Conde (10).

Slovakia, 61

(13 + 19 + 13 + 16): Oroszova (7), Dudasova (10), Prazenikova (9), Stasova (0), Jakubkova (9) -starting five-, Palenikova (15), Sujova (2), Moravcikova (0), Remenarova (5), Fekete (2), Kovacikova (0).

Incidents:

Spain’s third match in Group A, played at the Fuente de San Luis Pavilion, in Valencia, before 3,000 spectators

Spain, despite being guaranteed a place in the round of 16 with Belarus’ victory over Sweden, they stormed against Slovakia, with the intention of achieving second place in the group.

And the set of Lucas Mondelo came out unceremoniously, led by Astou Ndour, soon opening differences (15-4) against a Slovak team that did not find shooting facilities. The Spanish women, with great confidence, they dominated the game, but could not open an income at the end of the first quarter (21-13).

Slovakia woke up

In a second, the Slovak team woke up from its most effective player, the 1.99 center Jakubcova, that the team was thrown on its back, and little by little, it was recovering differences (29-24).

Mondelo tried to give their players minutes, and that was taken advantage of by the Slovak team, which thanks to the triples, was approaching, but could not catch the Spanish, who went to rest with seven points of income (39-32).

In the resumption, Spain came out again aggressively and very successful in the shot, which caught Slovakia totally overcome. In just a few minutes, the team Spanish opened a gap with a partial of 9-2 (48-34) that was the beginning of the end for Slovakia.

Spain overwhelms

With the Mondelo team fully launched, the differences grew until they reached 22 points (60-38) that seemed to decide the duel, led by Cristina Ouvina and Laura Gil.

At the end of the third quarter, with a partial of 25-13. Spain closed the third quarter with a clear 64-45. With that result so clear, Slovakia could not rebuild against a Spanish team that maintained his good defense to continue increasing his difference to 26 points (81-55) and finish with a maximum of 32 (93-61).