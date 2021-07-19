Spain Basketball Team: United States-Spain, last game to prepare for the Games, live

Great game that we have ahead. The World Basketball Classic: United States against Spain. The last Olympic champion against the last world champion. The two greatest powers in the basketball world face to face. A duel that could well be an Olympic final.

Popovich’s list

The initial list given by the coach and coach of San Antonio Spurs differs significantly from the current call. With Bradley Beal out for Covid and the resignation of Kevin Love, several adjustments have been necessary.

Jerami Grant continues to be part of the American cast after having been in Covid protocol. Instead of the two discards, Popovich has counted on Keldon Johnson, his pupil at the Spurs, and JaVale McGee, current Denver Nuggets player and three-time NBA champion.

The call for today is completed with young promises from the league and players who currently play in Europe. All of this is in addition to the absences of Devin Booker, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday., who will be heading to Tokyo but still fighting for the ring.

America’s moment of form

Gregg Popovich’s team has not started as expected this preparation tour, but talent is never lacking. The surprising defeat against Nigeria was followed by another against Australia, before passing over Argentina.. Everything seems to indicate that this machine will be at full capacity when the moment of truth arrives.

How do both teams get there?

America is always a favorite, but comes after two defeats in the previous three friendlies to this match against the National Team. However, it must recover troops that are still playing the NBA Finals.

On the part of Spain, Juancho Hernangmez’s absence is joined by Sergio Llull, who will rest today. The Selection comes after winning the four friendly matches it has played.