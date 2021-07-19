Spain Basketball Team: Gregg Popovich: “It’s very nice to see Spain play”

In the hangover of the duel between the United States and Spain, Gregg Popovich had time to flatter the Spanish team and talk about the possibilities of his selection ahead of the Olympic Games. Keldon Johnson also spoke into the microphones.

The role of the United States

“We just want to keep improving. The defense has been very solid and we improved in attack in the third quarter. We moved the ball better. We are improving as the days go by,” were the brief words with which the American coach briefly summarized the match. .

Regarding the timing of his selection, Popovich pointed out the poor preparation: “We didn’t have much time to get into the necessary physical condition. It is true that we are missing three players (Booker, Middleton and Holiday), but that will change our planning. We have to persevere, take the best shape and find the common denominators of this group, “he pointed out.

The coach was very happy with the image his team gave today: “We are better in adversity. We try to figure out how to move on and improve. We were better in all aspects than in the previous days, with a better physical condition and with a better understanding of how we have to play. “

Spain

The five-time NBA champion with San Antonio Spurs also had time to highlight the virtues of Spain: “Scariolo is a good friend and he has a team that executes his game very well. It is very nice to see them play and see how they read the game. They are not selfish at all. ”

Finally, he spoke about Pau Gasol, who was his pupil in the Texan team from 2016 to 2018: “Pau is still a great competitor and he is still a great basketball player.”

Keldon Johnson

As the flashes pointed the other way, one player shone above everyone on the home team. Keldon Johnson, an emergency solution for the North American team after the losses, was noticed. 15 points in 17 minutes with a spectacular 7/9 shooting from the field to lift the Las Vegas flag.

The young Johnson was confident in his chances for the Games: “I am comfortable. I understand my role and be ready for Tokyo“.

Johnson was called up at the last minute by Popovich to be part of the United States team and it seems that his presence will take on more importance than could be assumed at first.