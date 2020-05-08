MADRID (AP) – It has not been long since Saúl Craviotto was sitting in his kayak following the expected announcement by the Spanish Olympic Committee.

As the most successful Spanish athlete heading to the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, Craviotto was preparing to be named the delegation’s standard bearer for the opening ceremony. It was then that Spain had a sudden suspension of activities in the face of the new coronavirus pandemic and the Games were postponed until 2021.

And before long, instead of training in his kayak for a historic Olympic date for him, Craviotto, 35, took to the streets as a police officer in the northern city of Gijón, to offer compliance assistance. of the confinement rules.

“It was a radical change,” Craviotto told The Associated Press this week. “You go from preparing some Olympic games and one day for others because they tell you that there are no Olympic Games. Well, complicated. I think health is important now, and sport has taken a back seat. It’s time to put on your uniform and work and help try to get out of that situation. ”

Craviotto, with four Olympic medals in his possession, is one of the Spanish sportsmen and sports figures who has returned to the police forces during a pandemic that has claimed more than 26,000 lives in Spain.

The police force also includes Christian Méndez, coach of the national women’s beach soccer team who just last year became world champion; the European karate champion Laura Palacio and the footballer Estela Fernández. Three first division soccer referees also work as policemen while soccer matches were suspended indefinitely by the Spanish authorities.

Craviotto, who rose to fame after claiming victory in the 2017 edition of the Spanish television program “MasterChef Celebrity,” won gold medals at the Beijing and Rio de Janeiro Games. He hung the silver medal in London and another bronze medal in Rio to complete his Olympic collection. Another medal in Tokyo would have made him the most successful Spaniard in the Olympic Games. His paddler partner David Cal is at the top of the list with five medals, but only one gold.

Craviotto was the standard-bearer for the Spanish delegation at the closing ceremony in London. Thanks to his Olympic record, the Spanish committee was preparing to reappoint him as the standard-bearer for the Tokyo opening ceremony – or one of them, since the committee was considering naming a woman to create a duo in office.

“They were just talking about it when the coronavirus thing started. And the subject has been left to speak, ”said Craviotto. “I don’t know how to say right now how things have turned out. I don’t think it’s time to ask the Olympic Committee who will be the standard bearer.”

Like other countries, Spain allows elite athletes to occupy positions in the military or police forces. Their functions are generally limited to offering speeches against drug use and against bullying in schools.