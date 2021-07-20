Spain, at the head of the countries with the highest excess mortality associated with covid-19

Spain was in 2020 at the top of the list among the countries with the highest excess mortality associated with the pandemic. This is one of the results of the study carried out by the Covid-19 Mortality Consortium (C-MOR), which represents 33 institutions and of which the University of Oviedo is the only representative of our country.

This consortium compared mortality in 22 countries and territories in the previous five years with deaths between January and August 2020 and found that while some showed excess mortality from all causes, others had minimal or even decreased excess mortality.

In countries with a statistically significant excess of deaths during 2020, deaths reported by covid-19 were the cause of 68.55% of excess deaths in Spain, 80.7% in the United States and 96% in England and Wales

A) Yes, Brazil, England, France, Italy, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Spain, Sweden, USA and Wales said excess mortality from all causes had increased; Austria, Cape Verde, Colombia, Cyprus, Estonia, Israel, Norway, Slovenia and Ukraine had a negligible excess; and Australia, Denmark and Georgia had even reduced this excess.

Both overall and for men and women, all-cause mortality was higher during 2020 compared to the previous five-year average in Brazil, Cyprus, UK, Wales, France, Italy, Northern Ireland, Scotland, USA, Slovenia, Sweden and Spain. In fact, the highest excess mortality was observed in England and Wales, Spain, the USA, Scotland, Brazil and Northern Ireland. And it was less pronounced in France, Italy, Slovenia, Cyprus and Sweden.

The report published in the International Journal of Epidemiology reveals that, within the countries with the highest mortality rate in 2020, covid-19 was the primary cause of death in Brazil, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Spain, Slovenia and Sweden , and as a primary or underlying cause in Cyprus, England, Wales, France, Italy and the USA.

The work also indicates that, in countries with a statistically significant excess of deaths during 2020, the deaths reported by covid-19 were the cause of the 68.55% of excess deaths in Spain, 80.7% in the US and 96% in England and Wales. In Brazil, France, Italy, Northern Ireland and Scotland, the contribution of covid-19 to excess deaths can exceed 100%. By weeks and in the case of Spain, the highest excess of deaths was recorded in the period between March 16 and April 26.

Following the emergence of SARS-CoV-2, understanding the impact of the pandemic has been a challenge for the scientific community. Countries around the world lack an accurate picture of the direct and indirect mortality burden from covid-19

Report authors

“After the appearance of SARS-CoV-2, understanding the impact of the pandemic has been a challenge for the scientific community. The statistics of mortality due to covid-19 do not take into account the limited access to medical tests, the stress on health systems or the deaths derived from restriction measures ”, the authors point out. “Countries around the world lack an accurate picture of the direct and indirect mortality burden from this disease.”

“As emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases become more common, our results inform the impact that epidemics can have on populations and what can be done to mitigate this impact,” he adds. Pedro Arcos, professor at the University of Oviedo.

Influence of restrictions

The study also made it possible to evaluate the impact of restraining measures assumed by government authorities on excess mortality. The authors point out that, in general, the countries with the highest surplus tended to have limited or delayed control measures and vice versa.

In addition, the report describes that the mortality patterns found in the cases of Australia, Cape Verde and Colombia are probably influenced by the timing of the pandemic in these countries, with their latitudes further south.

Not only will we continue to monitor excess deaths, but we will also study the burden of disease from covid-19. These analyzes will help to better understand and minimize the multidimensional effects of the virus.

UNIOVI researchers

For experts, this is one of the largest and most extensive studies on pandemic mortality to date, which predominantly used national and primary sources, as opposed to publicly available data sets.

But the consortium’s work continues. “We will not only continue to monitor excess deaths, but we will also study the burden of disease from covid-19. These analyzes will help to better understand and minimize the multidimensional effects of the virus ”, conclude Pedro Arcos and Angel Fernandez, another of the researchers from the University of Oviedo.

Reference:

Observed 2020 mortality rate vs 2015–2019 average mortality rate (per 100 000 population) and stringency index (SI,%) for total population and by sex for countries providing monthly data (solid vertical line indicates the start of the reported COVID-19 deaths ). International Journal of Epidemiology. Oxford University Press