Spain arrives in Japan and will carry out its first training session in Kobe

07/14/2021 at 10:12 AM CEST

.

After the flight was postponed for one day last Monday due to last minute mechanical problems on the plane, the Spanish Olympic football team landed this morning (2:38 am CET) in Japan After 16 hours of flight and this Wednesday he will carry out the first training session in Kobe.

It will be the first session in which the coaching staff led by Luis de la Fuente can count on the 22 players that make up the call, since the six of the absolute -Unai Simón, Eric García, Pau Torres, Dani Olmo, Pedri and Mikel Oyarzabal- joined at the end of the 13-day concentration in Benidorm (Alicante) after enjoying a few days off after falling on July 6 in the semi-finals of the Eurocup against Italy.

The expedition landed in the kansai airport, built on an artificial island, where they carried out the relevant arrival checks to later go to the hotel to rest and begin the time adaptation.

With seven hours more than Spain, they will prepare the first and only friendly before the Olympic Games. It will be in Kobe against Japan on Saturday the 17th at 12:00 CET and after this they will head to Sapporo, where on July 22 against Egypt, they will play the opening match of the men’s soccer tournament.