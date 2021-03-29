Spain arrives at Easter with covid infections on the rise despite restrictive measures

Only left three days so that the Holy Week in most of the country, which has been armored since last Friday and will remain so at least until April 9 to avoid unjustified displacements between communities. And, despite the fact that we have to wait until this afternoon to know the official figures reported to the Ministry of Health throughout the weekend, the minister Carolina Darias pointed out this Sunday in RTVE that the pandemic is experiencing an upward trend in Spain that means that we are “clearly” facing “a new rebound”, although – he said – it remains to be determined “whether it will lead to a fourth wave or not”.

Whether it is here or not, what can be seen in the reports that the regions publish every day (also Saturdays and Sundays) is that both infections and deaths and health pressure are rebounding. And with this and with the vaccination process in diapers, Darias took the opportunity to call for “prudence” in the face of the next holidays, “a hopeful prudence” that allows to defeat the virus and then enjoy the summer.

More positives and pressure in Madrid hospitals

The Community of Madrid notified yesterday 753 new infections (383 more than last Sunday) and 15 deaths from Covid-19 in hospitals (three more than a week ago). Although it is true, the effect of the weekend could be seen in these data, when less tests are done and there are delays in the update. And, according to the Ministry of Health, on Saturday the Community added 2,136 cases, a figure that had not been registered since mid-February, and 14 deaths. Thus, the region accumulated 10,228 infections and 117 deaths throughout the week.

That is why the situation in Madrid hospitals has also been getting worse. Throughout the week, Covid patients admitted to the ward remained above 1,500; now there are 1,617 (107 more than on Saturday), which is the maximum of the last seven days. For their part, people in critical condition continue to exceed 400. There are currently 423 patients in ICUs, eight more than the previous day. On the other hand, yesterday 42 new discharges were granted and 3,759 people were still being monitored at home by Primary Care.

All the indicators in Catalonia continue to rise

The Covid-19 It is still in an expansive phase in Catalonia, which according to its Health department added 1,493 new infections and 11 deaths from coronavirus yesterday. In hospitals there are 1,385 patients with Covid, 67 more than on Saturday, of which 396 are seriously ill in intensive care, two more than the day before.

Regarding the indicators, the risk of regrowth is already at 234 points (eight more), and the speed of spread of disease it rose one hundredth to 1.11 points, confirming a slow but steady expansion of the virus. Likewise, the accumulated incidence per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, which was stable, also shows a worsening, up to 211.17 cases, five points more than the previous day.

Fewer cases and admissions, but more incidence in Andalusia

Andalusia registered 981 new positives this Sunday after four days in a row above a thousand, according to the Health counseling, which accounted for three deaths, twelve less than the day before, but one more than a week ago. Despite this reduction, the accumulated incidence rate rose yesterday for the fourth consecutive day to 134.41 cases, 5.39 points more than the day before and 12 points above the rate of 122 last Sunday.

In Andalusian hospitals there are now 960 patients with coronavirus, 55 less than on Saturday and 52 less than a week ago, which means that, for the first time since January 4, they drop the threshold of 1,000 hospitalized. In contrast, 242 are in the ICU, eight more than the day before and 17 less than seven days ago, which is the first rise since February 7.

Also rise in cases in the Valencian Community

The Valencian Community notified this Sunday 157 cases (38 cases more than Saturday and 103 more than a week ago). Of these, 95 were detected in the province of Valencia, 40 in Alicante and 22 in Castellón. Another 2 cases remain unassigned. As for the deceased and hospitalized in the Community, the Ministry of Health did not update data yesterday; on Saturday reported 7 deaths.

Despite this slight rise in infections, the president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, yesterday opened the door to relax the restrictions in the Community if during the Easter holidays “the pandemic is stopped”. However, he said that today “there is no reason” for this relaxation.

So are other CC AA

The high incidence of Covid, over 400 cases, has led the Basque government to decide to close the perimeter of eight large municipalities as of today. Likewise, in Castilla y León eight more deaths and 196 new infections were registered yesterday, figures that confirm a slow but gradual growth of the virus. On the other hand, in Galicia the number of admitted patients fell again to 200, of which 26 are in ICU, the lowest figure since September 13.