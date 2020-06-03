The Government of Spain obtained authorization from Congress for a new extension of the state of alarm before the country returns to “normal” after COVID-19

The government of Spain this Wednesday he obtained the authorization of the Congress of Deputies for a new extension of alarm status, a legal instrument that allows restricting citizen mobility, this time for the last time before the country returns to “normality” after the coronavirus COVID-19.

In a plenary session marked by tension between the progressive coalition executive, chaired by the socialist Pedro Sánchez, and the conservative opposition, a majority of deputies gave the go-ahead to this extension, the sixth since the pandemic last March.

The new extension, which will be in force June 8-21, will coincide with the last phase of the de-escalation of half of the country, as the Ministry of Health At the end of the week.

This latest extension will take effect on the 8th, when predictably half of Spain will enter the last phase of confinement, and will last until June 21, when most of the country will have returned to normal.

In his speech before Congress, Sánchez stated that “the worst is over” and recalled that Spain assumed one of the “confinements stricter than Europe“Which was” tremendously hard but tremendously effective “

According to the latest official data, in Spain there have been 27 thousand 128 dead, 63 in the last week, and there are 240 thousand 326 cases registered with PCR tests, the most reliable.

The Executive declared a state of alarm on March 14, which meant drastically limiting population movements and numerous social, economic, educational, cultural and sports activities to contain the massive contagion.

Until now, it had requested five extensions of that alarm state, every 15 days, at the same time that it began to soften those restrictions as the epidemic subsided.

In this last period of alarm status the Spanish government It will give back to regional executives the management of all their competences, after having assumed the management of many services related to health and mobility at the beginning of the pandemic.

For example, regional governments they will decide on the mobility between their provinces, they will be able to propose the communication between autonomies that are in the same stage and they will resolve when they finish the Phase 3 and last of the de-escalation, which will mean the end of the alarm state.

This is key for regional governments, in a country like Spain, strongly decentralized.

With information from EF