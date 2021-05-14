Spain approves its first Climate Change Law

The Congress of Deputies approved this Thursday the first Climate Change and Energy Transition Law from Spain.

The new regulation, which will be effective the day after its publication in the Official State Gazette (BOE), establishes the Roadmap to end the sale of polluting cars by 2040, cut polluting gas emissions and achieve full decarbonisation.

The fourth vice president and minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, has indicated during his speech in the lower house that it is “a law that the country needed and essential.”

“We are tackling complex challenges at a difficult time for our society and, however, it is at this same juncture where the urgency of transforming our development model and our way of life is clearly shown by integrating the criteria of sustainability and resilience” Ribera said.

The new climate law will help Spain meet its international commitments to combat the climate crisis and achieve climate neutrality before 2050.

In addition, it will promote an electrical system with at least 74% of renewable generation, compared to 40% today.

The regulation starts with two key dates for its development: one, 2030, when Spain will have to reduce its emissions by 23%. greenhouse gases compared to 1990 (three points more than the text that the Government sent to Congress almost a year ago), and another, 2050, the year to achieve climate neutrality.