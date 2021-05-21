Spain announces the entry into force of the ‘covid passport’ from next July 1

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, presented this Friday at FITUR the European green certificate, better known as the covid passport, which from July 1 will work in the European Union to facilitate the mobility of the citizens. In addition, they have announced that from next Monday British citizens will be able to enter Spain without restrictions, and from June 7, vaccinated citizens of third countries will have permission to do so.

Regarding the ‘covid certificate’, Darias explained that it is a “simple and interoperable document”, in paper or digital format, that will show if a person is vaccinated, if they have negative PCR or if the covid has passed. With a QR code, as long as one of these three requirements is met, “there will be no more waiting or controls” to travel within the EU, the minister pointed out.

Spain, due to its special interest in tourism, has been one of the countries that has led the development of this certificate in Europe, so that European citizens can “travel easily and safely”. The objective is that the passport is valid from next July 1.

You can also travel without this certificate

President Sánchez has stressed that this document will not be a requirement to travel, but rather a mechanism to facilitate travel. Without it, European citizens will be able to travel, but the admission process to the countries will be slower, and the traveler will have to undergo more controls.

In any case, the ‘passport’ will be free, universal and valid throughout the European Union, and will be issued by the health authorities, both …

