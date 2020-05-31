The President of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, announced that he will be in Congress on Wednesday to request support for a sixth and final 15-day extension of the state of alarm that would expire on June 21. In addition, he reiterated that Spain is ready to receive foreign tourism from July 1.

“We need again a last and definitive fifteen-day extension of the state of alarm,” said the socialist Sánchez at a press conference, who welcomed the fact that the country is “about to reach a good port” after controlling the epidemic.

Sánchez had already tried in mid-May to extend the state of alarm by one month, but he had to lower his request to fifteen days, until June 7, to guarantee the necessary support in the Congress of Deputies, where his coalition government is a minority .

Now the government will request to extend the state of alarm for another two weeks, an instrument that in its opinion is essential to limit the right to free movement and thus guarantee an orderly and gradual dismantling of the population’s confinement, which began on March 14. .

In economic terms, he pointed out that a V-shaped improvement of extraordinary difficulty is expected and that the fall will be significant, so the recovery will last the next two years.

He ratified the government forecast, already communicated to the European Union, that the Spanish economy will score a “sharp fall of more than 9 percent” this year 2020.

“At the end of this term we will be in a better position than at the start of the pandemic. While it arrives we have to help families that previously suffered extreme poverty. Eradicating child poverty is a priority of this government ”, he indicated.

As for tourism, he assured that it is one of the great pillars of the country, and that it has been greatly affected by the restrictions of the state of alarm, so its relaunch must be immediate.

The approval of the latest extension of the state of alarm, on Wednesday in Congress, is practically certain despite the vote against by the main opposition party, the conservative Popular Party (PP), and the far-right Vox. The government will have the rest of the support, after the abstention agreement of the Republican Esquerra of Catalonia (ERC) and the yes of the Basque Nationalist Party (PNV).

After leaving behind the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, Spain, with more than 27,000 deaths to date, hopes to end its phase-out confinement in late June or at the beginning of July.

This note was originally published in Millennium