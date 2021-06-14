Spain and Sweden sign a goalless draw in the European Championship

Spain and Sweden have signed the first zero draw of Euro 2020, which until this last match of the fourth day had scored goals in all matches.

Meanwhile, other contenders such as Italy or Belgium achieved the widest scores by beating Turkey and Russia 3-0, respectively. The Netherlands also scored three goals, but conceded two against Ukraine, in the match with the most goals of the competition, played on Sunday at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

Also read: Liga MX: Rayados announces a new loss for the Apertura 2021

The first round of matches of the Eurocup will conclude this Tuesday with the clashes of group F Hungary-Portugal and France-Germany.

Continued dominance and effort expended from possession was not enough to start off with a win. Spain found itself again with the impotence of the lack of goal and offensive solutions before a defensive approach of the rival. He forgave his best chances in the first half, when Olsen showed off a header from Dani Olmo, Koke forgave two arrivals and Álvaro Morata the clearest in a heads up.

Sweden launched only two warnings thanks to Isak’s speed and in both they came close to the goal. Marcos Llorente and the stick saved the first and in the second the pass through the small area did not find a finisher. Spain’s attempts to the end did not find a prize and Olsen took a header from Gerard Moreno in addition.