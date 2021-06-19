Spain and Poland will play it very soon in the 2021 Eurocup

06/19/2021 at 8:00 AM CEST

Jordi Gil / Sevilla (Special Envoy)

The Eurocup is a tournament where the margin of error is negligible. Spain burned one of its wild cards with its draw against Sweden and this Saturday against Poland must win so as not to reach a final day on Wednesday in which it has to be aware of both the pitch and the the calculator against Slovakia.

To access the round of 16, Spain must finish first or second in their group or be one of the best four thirds of the six participating groups.

Sweden’s victory this Friday against Slovakia leaves La Roja in third position with one point, behind Sweden (4 points) and Slovakia (3 points). Spain (1 point) has the pending match of the second day against Poland (0 points) in which winning is almost mandatory. With a draw, Spain would still depend on itself to pass, beating Slovakia on Wednesday, but then it would no longer be worth another result than adding three. If they lose, La Roja would almost say goodbye to the Eurocup.

For its part, the game is even more dramatic for Poland. A defeat eliminates him mathematically after losing to Sweden in the premiere, while a draw leaves her on the wire. Victory is the only result that would return leave him in a good position to go to the round of 16.

Heat and uneven grass

Therefore, the clash between Spain and Poland takes on dramatic overtones very soon. A match that will be played with a lot of heat and a grass that continues to worry. But there are no excuses. Winning or winning is the only thought of both teams.

Luis Enrique’s main mission is to recover the path of the goal for his team. Both in the friendly against Portugal and in the debut against Sweden, Spain did not see the door. Lucho confirmed that Álvaro Morata will continue to start, so the incorporation of Gerard Moreno by Ferran Torres it could be the way to become more efficient. Gerard is used to playing with another reference striker at Villarreal, so it would not mean a big change in his game to start from the right wing.

In the center of the field there could also be some retouching, such as the presence of Thiago Alcántara to achieve a faster movement from one side to the other, one of the keys to overflowing a rival who will try to leave few spaces. Unai Simón will remain in goal and no changes are expected in defense.

For its part, Poland will have the important loss of former Sevilla player Krychowiak that he was sent off in the game against Slovakia. In the goal, Fabianski is injured, although the ‘1’ will be for the Juventus goalkeeper, Scezesny. In any case, the success of the Poles seems to go through the success of Robert Lewandowski, his great star and man of reference.