Spain and Poland leave Euro Group E open

SEVILLE.

The Spain’s team drew 1-1 with its Polish counterpart, this Saturday in Seville, which will play their classification to the round of 16 of the Eurocup on Wednesday against Slovakia, on the last day of the group stage of the continental tournament.

In a match that Spain could have won if Gerard Moreno had scored a penalty in the 58th minute, Álvaro Morata opened the scoring for the local team (26), but Robert Lewandowski balanced with a head (54) in a match that keeps La Roja in third place in Group E, with two points, behind leaders Sweden (4 points) and Slovakia (3).

Poland remains in last position of the key with a point, which allows him to continue dreaming of his pass to the second round.

The two teams put a lot of intensity into the match, pressing up the opponent’s exit in search of recovering and controlling the ball.

The polish star Robert Lewandowski was about to surprise with a long solo ride, but Jordi Alba crossed well to cut his chance (19).

The answer was given Álvaro Morata finishing off at the first touch in the small area a pass from Gerard Moreno to make it 1-0 (26), after revision of the VAR, which corrected the cancellation for initial offside.

Around the break, Poland increased its pressure, knowing that a defeat left her out of the Eurocup.

His work had a prize when Lewandowski hit a header to center from the right to put the 1-0 (54).

The goal was a jug of cold water for the Red, which, after a few moments of bewilderment, he did again with the ball and had his best chance to get ahead in a penalty on Gerard Moreno.

The Villarreal forward sent the maximum penalty to the post and the rejection sent him out Morata (58).

Poland seemed to settle for the draw, waiting more and more behind the Spaniards to try to go out to the counterattack, while La Roja took control of the game by laying siege to Wojciech Szczesny’s goal, but without finding the second goal.

