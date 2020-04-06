According to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, to date there are one million 277 thousand 962 cases of contagion of the coronavirus COVID-19 worldwide

Notimex –

Spain and Italy They started the week with the hope of having achieved a slowdown in the pandemic, which places the two nations in second and third place worldwide in cases of registered contagion of COVID-19.

Spain This Monday enters its fourth week of confinement with a balance of 12,641 people who died with coronavirus, while it is the second country in number of cases with 131,646 infected, only behind the United States, which has 337,646 cases.

The trend continues to decline after reaching its peak on April 2 with 950 deaths, RTVE said.

Spain works on rapid detection of COVID-19 among asymptomatic positive cases to slow down the progression of the coronavirus, so a million tests will be distributed.

The intention of the Spanish Government is to isolate them to contain a new spread of the disease.

The figure of 674 deaths in the last 24 hours is the lowest in 10 days, so there is a slowdown in the pandemic.

While, Italy this Sunday registered 525 deaths in 24 hours, the lowest number of deaths in three weeks and with which it added 15,887, in addition to the fact that 500 nurses were hired to alleviate the coronavirus crisis in the Bologna region, the most affected by the pandemic.

According to Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza, they will have to live with the coronavirus until there is a vaccine, Euronews points out.

The authorities contemplate a health action plan that includes the creation of new hospitals and the launch of an application that will control the movements of the new infected.

According to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, to date there are a million 277 thousand 962 cases of contagion of the coronavirus COVID-19 worldwide, while 69 thousand 555 people have died.