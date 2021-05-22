Spain and Blas Cantó only receive votes from Bulgaria and the United Kingdom in Eurovision

Absolute disappointment. Spain, represented by Blas Cantó, came third from behind at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest, with six sad points, and surpassing only Germany (3) and the United Kingdom (0).

Only two jurors They gave points to the Spanish performance: the United Kingdom, which gave two points, and Bulgaria, which awarded four for the total of six that the Spanish delegation took from the event in Rotterdam.

That of Blas Cantó has been the seventh worst performance in the history of Spain in the festival in terms of points, and in recent years, only Manel Navarro (2017, Do it for your lover), got less (5 points).

The Murcian singer has obtained fewer points in Rotterdam than recent participants such as Morfeo’s dream (8 points), Edurne (15), Las Ketchup (18), Soraya (23) or Rodolfo Chikilicuatre (55).

The winner was Italy, with the group Moneskin, which swept thanks mainly to the vote of the jury, and which was imposed on France and Switzerland.