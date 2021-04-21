Spain and Andorra agree to study a tax harmonization

The president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, is received by the head of government of Andorrra, Xavier Espot Zamora at the XXVII Ibero-American Summit. (Photo: POOL MONCLOAPOOL MONCLOA / EFE)

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, and his Andorran counterpart, Xavier Espot, agreed on Wednesday to establish a path of cooperation in tax matters with the purpose of “harmonizing the situation” in this area in the face of the inequality of taxation in both countries.

Sánchez and Espot agreed to this measure in a meeting held in the Andorran town of Soldeu, where the XXVII Ibero-American Summit is being held.

Both heads of government see fit to “institutionalize” fiscal cooperation in an annual meeting of the finance ministers to move towards harmonization given the difference in taxation between the two countries, according to sources from the Spanish Executive.

The controversy arising from the transfer of residence to Andorra by Spaniards to pay less taxes was rekindled last February when the “youtuber” El Rubius announced that he was moving to the Pyrenean country, as have other creators of digital content, athletes and personalities such as Baroness Thyssen, Carmen Cervera, and her son, Borja.

