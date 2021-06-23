Spain and 12 other European countries demand Brussels to act against Hungary for its homophobic laws

Protest against the law promoted by the Hungarian Government, in Budapest. (Photo: GERGELY BESENYEI via . via .)

The controversial regulation recently approved by Hungary to prohibit talking about homosexuality in school programs has provoked criticism on Tuesday from several partners of the European Union against the government of ultra-nationalist Viktor Orbán. 13 members, including Spain, have signed a declaration condemning the Hungarian regulations and asking the European Commission to use “all the tools” to guarantee respect for the rights of all citizens in the EU.

The Benelux countries (Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg), promoters of the initiative, took it to the meeting held this Tuesday in Luxembourg, in which the open procedures against Poland and Hungary were discussed for not respecting the principles of the rule of law , such as judicial independence or pluralism of the media.

“We express our grave concern about the adoption by the Hungarian Parliament of amendments that discriminate against LGBTIQ people and violate the right to freedom of expression under the pretext of protecting children,” the text says.

In addition to Spain and the Benelux countries, the document was supported by Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Lithuania, Sweden and Latvia. In total, there are thirteen Member States of the European Union.

Amendments to a number of Hungarian laws

The statement refers to the amendments introduced in a number of Hungarian laws (Child Protection Law, Law on Business Advertising Activity, Media Law, Family Protection Law and Public Education Law) to prohibit the “representation and promotion of a gender identity other than the sex of …

