Spain: An official match of the National Team … but with U21: 16 debutants with La Roja

Spain faces Lithuania in Butarque this Tuesday (8:45 pm, Teledeporte) and that match will not be played by the 24 summoned by Luis Enrique for the Eurocup, who are following the health protocols set by the RFEF and later by UEFA to be known late on Sunday the positive of Sergio Busquets.

The duel will mean the official debut of at least 16 players with the Absolute. All day there has been uncertainty about it, but this afternoon the answer from FIFA has come: the game is absolute. The point is that only six (Miranda, Guillamón, Antonio Blanco, Bryan Gil, Pino and Abel Ruiz) could play the friendly as Under-21s by age. The other 14 closed their cycle last Thursday, when they were eliminated in the semifinals against Portugal in the Eurocup of the category.

It is agreed that up to six changes can be made, something that De la Fuente plans to exhaust to reward the commitment of the players, that they have not made any fault when they contacted them late on Sunday night to interrupt their holidays and go to play for Spain against Lithuania. Therefore, of the 17 who play at least 16 will be released, because only Bryan has played with the Absolute.

Although at first the Federation announced that the duel would be played by the Under-21s, the truth is that this possibility was formally complicated. The cycle ended at the same time as the U21 Eurocup and right now the U21s are those born from 2000. Therefore, everything led to a single solution: officially the game is played by absolute Spain. Because almost all the players are no longer of Under-21 age and because it was established that way.