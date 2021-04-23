Spain, an example in EU road safety: DGT data

With 29 deaths per million inhabitants, Spain ranks as the fourth country in the EU with the lowest mortality rate from traffic accidents. It is the first time that it has surpassed countries like Germany or France.

April 22, 2021 (10:15 CET)

Spain, an example in EU road safety: the data presented by the DGT and an unmet objective. Photo: iStock.

The The European Commission has already published the first figures for estimating deaths in accidents of traffic on EU roads throughout the year 2020. For the moment they are provisional but, although any death is undoubtedly a family drama, and the number is still very high, Spain improves at least its position in the community photo of this important social problem.

According to the first published data, and which is collected directly by the DGT, Spain accumulates a rate of 29 deaths per million inhabitants, standing with this data as the fourth country in the entire European Union with the lowest mortality rate per traffic accident. It would only be behind Sweden (18), Malta (21) and Denmark (27).

As reported and presumed by the DGT, Spain is thus situated for the first time in its history ahead of countries such as the Netherlands (31), Germany (33) or France (39), always considered benchmarks in road safety. In total, across the EU, up to 18,000 people were killed on the roads in 2020, which represents a decrease of 17% compared to 2019.

Data on mortality in accidents in 2020 across the EU.

Of course, the data is not as good as one would expect if we take into account that in 2020 there has been a notable reduction in traffic and mobility in all countries as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the confinements and restrictions imposed by all governments. The European Commission, of course, assures that it has had an impact but that the proportion to draw more conclusions is not measurable.

According to the data in the report, in 18 member states there were fewer deaths in accidents in 2020, but with a very uneven reduction between countries. With more than a 20 percent decrease, Spain is positioned, Belgium, Denmark, France, Croatia, Italy, Hungary, Malta, Slovenia and Bulgaria. However, in Estonia, Ireland, Latvia, Luxembourg and Finland even saw the number of victims rise in road accidents.

Pere Navarro, director of the DGT, ensures that the challenge now is “to consolidate that trend. We have taken regulatory measures that need time to consolidate and to verify their effectiveness ”.

The reduction objective for the decade, not achieved

Another of the negative notes arrives in the comparison of real and estimated data. According to the European Commission, in the decade 2010-2020 the number of road deaths fell by 36 percent, far from 50% goal set that the organism and the states had set. Only Greece exceeded that target with 54%: Spain, for example, stayed at 44%.