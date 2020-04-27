Spain is the eighth OECD country that has carried out the most diagnostic tests for the coronavirus, the Secretary General of this multilateral organization, Ángel Gurría, reported on Monday, while Mexico has done the least

EFE –

“How nice to see Spain among the ten countries that have carried out the most tests, “wrote the head of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on Twitter (OECD), Ángel Gurría.

Gurría, who accompanied the message with a graph of the percentage of tests carried out for every 1,000 inhabitants, assured that a “significant increase” of diagnoses is being registered in the 36 countries that make up the “club of the most developed countries”.

“Increasing diagnostic capacity is crucial for deconflation strategies and reducing the risk of new spikes,” said the Mexican economist.



Iceland and Luxembourg are in the lead, both with figures much higher than the average with 134.9 and 64.6 tests, respectively, carried out for every 1,000 inhabitants.

Spain, with 28.6 tests for every 1,000 inhabitants, it is in eighth position, behind the two countries already mentioned and others such as Israel (30) or Italy (29.7), above all of them of the average of the OECD, which stands at 22.9.

At the bottom, Mexico It is the country that has performed the least test in percentage terms (0.4 per 1,000 inhabitants), behind others such as Chile (8.1), France (9.1), the United Kingdom (9.99) and the United States (15 , 6).

The data from the graph offered by the OECD They come from the Our World in Data website, which collects on its page the data offered by the different ministries of Health and other official health organizations, as well as by the cabinet of the Presidency of the Spanish Government.