Spain, among the countries in the world where mental health has worsened the most in 2021

Share

Tweet

Share

Share

E-mail

After more than a year since the beginning of the pandemic and the total confinement that occurred in many countries, even today we continue to live with many limitations that remind us that Covid is still part of our normality. Although vaccination plans are progressing, the uncertainty surrounding these also does so in the face of incessant incidents around some vaccinate that jeopardize progress towards achieving the much desired herd immunity, which would mean a return to something similar to what life was like before the pandemic.

Aware of this situation, Ipsos has carried out a study for the World Economic Forum in 30 countries to know the public perception of the possibility of reaching the new normal in the coming months, as well as the impact on the mental health of citizens after more than a year living in a pandemic.

In this sense, 59%, global average, of the citizens interviewed they are confident that in the next 12 months they will be able to have a life similar to the one they enjoyed before the pandemic. Something that Spaniards do not see possible in that period of time, since almost half (45%) consider that it will take more than a year to return to the life they enjoyed before the arrival of Covid-19, which places Spain as the second most pessimistic European country when it comes to a return to normality, only behind Italy (47%) and surpassing France (44%).

But in order to return to normal, you first have to control the pandemic, something that most countries worldwide consider will arrive in a period of between 7 and 12 months. However, Spaniards are again among the most pessimistic, since almost half of the population (47%) believe that it will take more than 12 months, once again positioning themselves as the second most pessimistic European country after Sweden (49 %) and ahead of France (46%).

How the pandemic has affected mental health

The widespread uncertainty, economic impact, lack of mobility, little contact with friends and family, and limitations in leisure time are some of the aspects that have had the most impact on citizens in the last year, therefore, it is not surprising that many feel what has already been baptized as “Pandemic fatigue”.

But beyond these new terms, 45%, on a global average, of the adults of all the countries interviewed affirm that your emotional and mental health has deteriorated since the start of the pandemic. Something that is also the case for 51% of Spaniards, ranking fourth as the most affected European country in this regard behind Hungary (56%), Italy (54%) and the United Kingdom (52%).

If you look at the incidence on mental health only so far this year and not since the beginning of the pandemic, it is observed that Spain is the fourth country globally in which its mental and emotional health has worsened the most, since 35% of Spaniards admit to feeling that this has decreased since then, compared to 13% who consider that in these months their mental health has improved. In this sense, Turkey becomes the country, worldwide, in which it has worsened the most (43%), followed by Hungary (38%), and France, where 37% of French people admit that their mental and emotional health has worsened since the start of 2021.