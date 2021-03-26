Spain already prepares the second round in Georgia

03/26/2021

Act. At 11:46 CET

The Spanish soccer team already wants to leave behind the setback of this Thursday against Greece (1-1) and put the focus on get victory against Georgia this next Sunday at 6:00 p.m. in the peninsular time, in the second game of this 2021 of the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

This Friday morning, Luis Enrique’s team trained at the Nuevo Los Cármenes Stadium, with a recovery session for the players who participated in the match at the Granada stadium.

After training, at around 1:00 p.m., the expedition will fly to Tbilisi, Georgia, on a long flight of about five hours, where it will land around 9:20 p.m. local time, which would mean 6:20 p.m. Spanish time.

The national team has shared a video of the footballers jumping onto the pitch, with smiles and conversations between them, in a session that has been held completely behind closed doors.

The Georgians, Spain’s next rivals, lost to Sweden this week in Solna.