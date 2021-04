04/21/2021 at 10:33 AM CEST

Spain will face Egypt, Argentina and Australia in the men’s soccer tournament of the Tokyo Olympics. Today the draw took place, at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, where the Spanish team has been framed in group C.

The event, where La ‘Roja’ will fight with other teams, will take place this summer from July 22 to August 7, in six Japanese cities.