Spain already knows all its possible rivals in the Tokyo Games

03/29/2021 at 10:15 AM CEST

EFE

The Spanish soccer team met its last two possible rivals this morning, Honduras and Mexico, in the Tokyo Olympic Games, whose tournament will be played from July 22 to August 7 and will have 16 teams, without Luis de la Fuente’s men being able to face the European teams in the group stage.

Spain (continental champion), Germany, France and Romania obtained their qualification in the 2019 European Championship in Italy. New Zealand will attend on behalf of the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC); Ivory Coast, Egypt and South Africa by the African Football Confederation (CAF); Japan (host), South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Australia for Asia (AFC); Argentina and Brazil for Conmebol and Honduras and Mexico for the North, Central America and Caribbean Confederation (CONCACAF).

Honduras achieved its place after beating the United States 2-1, while Mexico did the same with Canada (2-0). Both teams once again represent their Confederation after doing so at the Rio 2016 Games.

The Catracho team was the great revelation in the Brazilian event, reaching the semifinals. Brazil ended their dream with a ‘blank set’ (6-0) and then in the fight for third place they lost to Nigeria in Belo Horizonte by 2-3.

On the contrary, five years ago Mexico did not pass the group stage by finishing third in the C after South Korea and Germany, ultimately runner-up after losing in the final penalty shootout against Brazil led by Neymar Jr.

The draw for the Tokyo 2020 Games will take place on April 21 at 10:00 a.m. at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich (Switzerland). Four groups of four teams will be established – with Japan occupying the top spot in Group A – although the pots have yet to be determined.

This distribution will be made from a classification based on the sporting results obtained in the last five Olympic football tournaments (three points for a win, one for a draw and zero for a loss).

Once formed, in the group stage Teams from the same Confederation will not be able to face each other.

The men’s Olympic competition It will start on Thursday, July 22 at the Sapporo Dome and will end on Saturday, August 7 with the final that will be played at the Yokohama International Stadium. The Sapporo Dome, the Miyagi Stadium, the Ibaraki Kashima Stadium, the Saitama Stadium, the Yokohama International Stadium, where the final will be played, as well as Tokyo Stadium, make up the six venues where the tournament will take place.

Hungary appears as the team that has won the Olympic Games the most times (1952, 1964 and 1968), although since the current under-23 player format was implemented, with a maximum of three exceptions, the only European team that has won has been Spain in Barcelona’92. Nigeria (1996), Cameroon (2000), Argentina (2004 and 2008), Mexico (2012) and Brazil (2016, current champion) appear in the recent record.