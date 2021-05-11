Spain already has almost a third of the country vaccinated with at least one dose and the figures suggest optimism for this summer

After having come out of the alarm state, we can take another still photo of our epidemiological situation regarding COVID-19 at the same time we do a bit of foresight about what awaits us in the near future.

The cumulative incidence in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants stands at 188.97, although each autonomous community presents very different data. The highest figures are for the Basque Country (401.26) and Madrid (302.67). The occupancy rate for beds occupied by coronavirus stands at 6.81% (6.85% on Friday) and in ICUs at 21.43% (21.85% on Friday).

The first objective is comfortably fulfilled

As of May 10, we can affirm that in Spain we already have almost a third of the country vaccinated (1 in 6 adults with a complete schedule). Specifically, 13.8 million people vaccinated with one dose (29.1%) and 6.2 million people immunized with the complete regimen (13.1%). This means that 94% of the doses received have been administered so far, just over 21 million. When we reach 15.5 million vaccinated, something that should happen throughout this week or the next, we will have already vaccinated a third of the inhabitants.

By age, 86.7% of those over 60 (10,522,912 out of 12.1 million) are vaccinated with at least one dose, while 40% already have the full schedule. In the population over 80 years of age, 97% are already immunized, while from 70 to 79 years old, 92.5% have at least one dose and 43.8% have already received the full regimen.

These percentages are particularly significant, because we are already protecting the most vulnerable population, so the pressure on care, the number of patients and, above all, will be significantly reduced. the number of deceased. So everything points to the worst being behind us. And, although there are spikes in cases, it is unlikely that they will occur with the harshness (severe symptoms, ICUs, deaths) with which they occurred previously.

Vaccination also in our country registered a new record last week with the inoculation of 2,701,026 doses, and the vaccination rate continues to grow. Spain met its vaccination target for the week of May 3. These figures assume that Spain arrives several days before the first checkpoint established by the Government at the beginning of April.

Despite the interruption of the administration of the AstraZeneca vaccine and its subsequent restriction to certain age groups, as well as the announcement by the European Union that it would not renew the contracts for the purchase of doses of AstraZeneca or Janssen, 1, 7 million Pfizer doses yesterday, as they have been doing every Monday.

To this must be added those already received and still available, both from Pfizer and Moderna and Janssen (by the end of the third semester, the Janssen laboratory should have delivered 17.5 million vaccines to Spain, which are also single doses). These figures make the goal of reaching 33 million vaccinated by the end of August in Spain viable..

The European Commission is negotiating several vaccines at different stages of development, and Spain will account for approximately 10% of the negotiated doses. The next two vaccines that will begin to be administered on European soil would be Curevac and Novavax, and Sanofi and Valneva are in different stages of negotiation. All of them are of two doses.

As if that were not enough, the possibility that Europe begins to look with different eyes at Sputnik V, the Russian vaccine, is also in the air. And this Saturday the approval of a new mega-contract with Pfizer to acquire up to 1.8 billion doses between 2021 and 2023 for the EU.

The success of vaccines in neutralizing deaths in residences, the advance of the next months

Vaccines not only prevent infections, but also reduce the severity of the symptoms of the person who has been infected, even if you only received the first dose. For this reason, there are communities such as Valencia where they have had a week without deaths from COVID-19 and many others also show favorable trends. There are also communities with zero infected in their residences.

Good weather can also be a favor that will favor us, as it already happened last summer. We will spend more time outdoors, where the spread of the virus is minuscule compared to a closed room or place.

The increased tourism could be a negative point, from a strictly sanitary point of view, but in that sense it is still too early to theorize because we do not know to what extent we are going to receive it. For the moment, the United Kingdom published last Friday a “green list” of 12 countries and territories to which travel will be facilitated from May 17. Spain, France or Greece have been left out for now, due to their epidemiological situation.