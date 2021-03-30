Spain already has 231 athletes qualified for Tokyo

03/29/2021 at 7:59 PM CEST
Spain already has 231 athletes classified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and the last to do so was Carlos Llavador this Sunday, who will compete in the fencing foil modality.
This is reported by the Spanish Olympic Committee, which specifies that “There are still many modalities that continue with their respective open classification processes and that will surely add athletes to this list in which a total of 138 male and 90 female athletes appear”.
In this way, the sports that already have representatives for next summer are:
Athletics: 18 men and 7 women.
Basketball: men’s and women’s teams (24 athletes).
Handball: men’s and women’s teams (28 athletes).
Boxing: 2 men.
Cycling: track (2 men), MTB (2 men and 1 woman) and route (5 men and 2 women).
Climbing: 1 male
Fencing: 1 male
Soccer: men’s team (18 athletes)
Artistic Gymnastics: men’s team (4 athletes) and women’s (4 athletes)
Horse Riding: complete competition (one athlete), dressage (three athletes) and jumping (one athlete)
Field hockey: men’s team (16 athletes) and women’s (16 athletes)
Karate: 1 male and 1 female
Swimming: open water (1 male), synchronized (2 female), water polo (12 male and 12 female) and pure (3 male and 5 female)
Canoeing: calm waters (6 male and 1 female) and slalom (2 male and 2 female)
Rowing: 4 men and 2 women
Taekwondo: 3 male
Archery: 1 male
Olympic shooting: 1 male and 1 female
Sailing: 470 male (2 athletes), 470 female (2 athletes), RS: X (1 male and 1 female), 49er (2 athletes), 49er FX (2 athletes), Nacra 17 (1 male and 1 female) and Radial Laser (1 athlete)
Beach volleyball: 2 women.