Spain already has 231 athletes qualified for Tokyo

03/29/2021 at 7:59 PM CEST

Spain already has 231 athletes classified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and the last to do so was Carlos Llavador this Sunday, who will compete in the fencing foil modality.

This is reported by the Spanish Olympic Committee, which specifies that “There are still many modalities that continue with their respective open classification processes and that will surely add athletes to this list in which a total of 138 male and 90 female athletes appear”.

In this way, the sports that already have representatives for next summer are:

Athletics: 18 men and 7 women.

Basketball: men’s and women’s teams (24 athletes).

Handball: men’s and women’s teams (28 athletes).

Boxing: 2 men.

Cycling: track (2 men), MTB (2 men and 1 woman) and route (5 men and 2 women).

Climbing: 1 male

Fencing: 1 male

Soccer: men’s team (18 athletes)

Artistic Gymnastics: men’s team (4 athletes) and women’s (4 athletes)

Horse Riding: complete competition (one athlete), dressage (three athletes) and jumping (one athlete)

Field hockey: men’s team (16 athletes) and women’s (16 athletes)

Karate: 1 male and 1 female

Swimming: open water (1 male), synchronized (2 female), water polo (12 male and 12 female) and pure (3 male and 5 female)

Canoeing: calm waters (6 male and 1 female) and slalom (2 male and 2 female)

Rowing: 4 men and 2 women

Taekwondo: 3 male

Archery: 1 male

Olympic shooting: 1 male and 1 female

Sailing: 470 male (2 athletes), 470 female (2 athletes), RS: X (1 male and 1 female), 49er (2 athletes), 49er FX (2 athletes), Nacra 17 (1 male and 1 female) and Radial Laser (1 athlete)

Beach volleyball: 2 women.