Spain already carbureted before the start of the Olympic Games

07/17/2021 at 2:33 PM CEST

The Spanish Olympic team did not go beyond the 1-1 draw against Japan in the first and only friendly that will play before the Tokyo Olympics kick off. The national team will debut this Thursday (9:30 am) against Egypt on the first day of the group stage.

JAP

ESP

Japan

Tani (Osako, 46 ​​’); Hatate, Yoshida (Seko, 46 ​​’), Tomiyasu (Machida, 46′), Sakai (Hashioka, 46 ‘), Itakura, Soma (Nakayama, 80’), Endo (Tanaka, 46 ‘), Kubo (Veda, 66’ ), Hayashi (Malda, 46 ‘) and Doan (Miyoshi, 46’).

Spain

Unai Simón (Álvaro Fdez, 80 ‘); Óscar Gil, Òscar Mingueza (Eric Garcia, 55 ‘), Pau Torres, Miranda (Cucurella, 80’); Zubimendi (Moncayola, 46 ‘), Mikel Merino (Soler, 55’), Ceballos (Pedri, 67 ‘); Dani Olmo (Bryan Gil, 46 ‘), Rafa Mir (Oyarzabal, 46’) and Asensio (Puado, 67 ‘).

Goals

1-0, Doan (41 ‘); 1-1, Carlos Soler (77 ‘).

Referee

Yusuke Araki (JPN). TA: Seko (66 ‘) | Oscar Gil (93 ‘).

The coach Luis de la Fuente opted for a starting eleven with the Blaugrana Pedri and Eric Garcia on the bench, although both had minutes in the second half. On the other hand, Òscar Mingueza was the starter in the back row, along with Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

The dominance of Spain during the first half was not translated into excessive danger for the Japanese team. Rafa Mir and Ceballos warned Tani at a quarter of an hour, while Asensio’s shot went wide after a great triangulation.

The Japanese team, settled in the counterattack and in damaging the gangs, found oil with a excursion through the Take Kubo band, leaving behind Zubimendi, who assisted Doan so that, with an unstoppable shot with his left foot, he pierced Unai Simón’s goal for the squad and the scoreboard was opened five minutes before the break.

One more march

The Spaniards pressed the accelerator in the resumption and the dominance was even more overwhelming than in the first half. The goal, however, continued to resist and Oyarzabal sent the ball to the side of the net.

The entry of Pedri with just over 20 minutes to go shook up the game and provided more fluidity in the attack. Proof of this was the assistance that helped Miranda to send the leather to the area and Puado finished it off. The ball bounced off Carlos Soler and, after hitting the base of the post and with much suspense, ended up crossing the line to place the final 1-1.

The game of the Spanish team was exquisite in some sections, quality is not lacking in the team, but those of Luis de la Fuente will have to sharpen their aim if they want to prosper in the Olympic Games and overcome the group stage, where they are paired with Egypt, Honduras and Argentina.