Spain, almost six points from the European average of registrations

In April 2021, almost 300,000 fewer cars were registered in Europe than in the same month of 2019. The growth in the first four months was 24.4%.

Spain presents some numbers from the first four months that encourage us to think about a progressive recovery of its car sales, especially when the Moves Plan reaches the cruising speed that is expected. But for the moment, the European average for the first four months of this year is falling and its sales are much higher than those of a year ago, but significantly lower than those of 2019.

Data from the European Vehicle Manufacturers Association (ACEA) highlights the sector’s tepid recovery despite some positive three- and four-digit percentage figures that can call for enthusiasm. April was a month of some reactivation on the continent. The growth of 218.6% in registrations refers to the very poor accounts of last year, devastated by the outbreak of the pandemic by Covid-19. The same, multiplied, can be said of the behavior of registrations in the main markets of the European Union: Italy (+ 3,276.8%) and Spain (+ 1,787.9%) are ahead of France (+ 568.8%) ) and Germany (+ 90.0%) in growth compared to April 2020.

Something more realistic is the calculation between January and April 2021, which registers a growth of 24.4% thanks to the significant boost of the last two months. But in any case, the 3.4 million registrations represent a decrease of 1.9 million compared to the numbers of the first quarter of 2019.

The first four-month period of the current year places Spain with a growth of 18.8% in reference to that of 2020. They are 5.6 points below the EU average, while Italy increases that average with its 68.4% of growth and France with its 51%. Germany, which a year ago resisted the Covid-19 with more strength than its competitors, increased in percentage terms much less than Spain, 7.8%.

Comparing this four-month period with that of 2019 -with records already lower than those of 2018- the evolution continues to be slow. In that period two years ago, 5.3 million passenger cars and SUVs were registered in Europe, which was 2.6% lower than the previous year. Spain then fell by 4.5% with 436,328 registered cars (between January and April of this year, 171,673 fewer cars were sold than in that period).

Regarding the numbers of the last month computed, April, Spain is attributed a growth of 1,787.9% because it has sold 78,595 units for the 4,163 that it delivered in April without dealers in 2020. Looking back at the same month of 2019 , the number of registrations was 119,417. improving April 2018 by 2.6%.

Volkswagen regains command

The most sold brand in all of Europe between January 1 and April 30 was Volkswagen, with 451,798 units, ahead of Peugeot, which was leading the partials of the year. The increase of the German manufacturer by 15.8% of its sales relegated the French brand to the second position with 285,537 units.

